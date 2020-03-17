SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 34 seconds a marriage ends in divorce. In addition to negatively impacting a couple at home, relationship struggles can have an effect in the workplace. One study found that employee productivity is reduced by 40% during the year of and a year and a half after divorce. It's estimated that some $16 billion is lost by companies due to a loss of employee productivity while they are dealing with an unhappy relationship or divorce. This number does not include employees who are in unhappy relationships and the effects.
Now, for the first time, LifeCouple, the #1 Relationship and Marriage app, is giving employers a revolutionary new app offer for their employees that promotes relationship growth in a democratized way.
LifeCouple can be offered by a company through its wellness program to encourage couples to take a proactive vs. reactive approach to relationship and marriage empowerment. Just like mobile apps for meditation and health and wellness being offered to employees, now couples can focus on their relationship wellness too. Employers now show how they care about work-home balance. Dr. Chris Fariello President of American Association Sexuality, Educators, Counselors and Therapist and Board Member of American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, stated, "LifeCouple is a game-changer and an ideal tool that can help couples."
"We really thought about the positive impact on productivity if we could give companies a tool that employees could use to work on marital issues and prevent divorce," said Sean Rones, Founder of LifeCouple. "The mobile app was created and utilizes patent-pending relationship empowerment science. Whether someone is looking to keep their relationship strong or trying to get it back on track, LifeCouple empowers couples with the resources and tools they need."
Backed by several leading certified marriage and family therapists, the app offers a unique program centered on the four values of a healthy relationship: communication, trust, intimacy and conflict resolution. Couples can monitor their own relationship indexes and utilize interactive tools and activities to increase relationship health and satisfaction over time. In addition, the app provides access to expert content and resources via video, podcasts, and webinars. It even offers daily motivational messages on a variety of relationship topics.
One reviewer in the Apple Store noted, "LifeCouple is a winner. This is best in class for marriage apps. Found out about LifeCouple when it showcased at Tech Crunch as one of the 20 most disruptive companies on the planet. We use the digital gifts and did two live webinars, plus enjoy the ability to take the pulse of my relationship. My wife loves it, keeps us accountable."
LifeCouple mobile app is available for iOS and Android. For more information, visit LifeCouple.com
About LifeCouple
LifeCouple is a smartphone-based relationship health solution app for couples. It seamlessly integrates into daily life and addresses relationship and marriage challenges. For more information, visit LifeCouple.com
Related Images
couples-use-phone-in-productive-way.jpg
Couples use phone in productive way.
LifeCouple offers ways couples can work on their marriage and relationship, turning one's iPhone into a We-Phone.
Related Links
YouTube - LifeCouple makes it easy to jump start your relationship.