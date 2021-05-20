CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chattanooga invites visitors to explore sweet summertime sites and new spots that landed the city on Conde Nast Traveler's 2021 Hot List of Where to Travel Next.
Summer in the Scenic City is full of exploring natural wonders, peaceful moments in nature and one-of-a-kind attractions. Visitors will also find lively entertaining options (like the return of concerts and festivals), outdoor recreation, farm-fresh dining and craft brews and spirits.
Visitors can start planning at VisitChattanooga.com/Summer, where they'll find unique outdoor adventures, top summer experiences and special insider tips. Highlights include these 5 experiences found only in Chattanooga this summer:
1. Cool off at the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the U.S.
2. Tackle off-road terrain in a quiet, electric Swincar e-Spider (from the only North American dealer) while exploring hundreds of acres of forest.
3. Fly high from the hang-gliding school that graduates more pilots than anywhere else in the world.
4. Bike across the Walnut Street Bridge (one of the world's longest pedestrian bridges) using bikeshare from Bike Chattanooga.
5. Walk around the largest mural in the Southeast – The MLK Mural: We Will Not Be Satisfied Until by Meg Saligman – covering an entire city block!
Chattanooga is an easy road trip from Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Huntsville and Birmingham - all around or under two hours – meaning less traveling and more fun! Once here, visitors can park the car and explore the vibrant and compact neighborhoods by foot, via Bike Chattanooga or aboard the free electric shuttle. The shuttle expanded on May 9, 2021, with new routes for the NorthShore District and St. Elmo Neighborhood, offering connections to popular spots for visitors like the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway.
For the safety of visitors, many attractions and experiences have timed ticketing to reduce crowds. Purchasing tickets in advance online is advised during peak travel like weekends and upcoming holidays.
About The Chattanooga Tourism Co.
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. promotes and develops visitor experiences for our community's economic and social prosperity. Chattanooga has been named to the 2021 Hot List of Where to Travel Next, one of 10 Best Small Cities in the U.S. in 2019 and one of 10 Friendliest Cities in 2020 in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Start exploring at VisitChattanooga.com or follow @VisitChatt on social media.
