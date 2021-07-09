ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Removaly today announces the launch of their new personal information data removal platform, helping to ensure you and your loved ones' personally-identifiable information (PII) remain far from prying eyes and bad actors.
While also providing completely free step-by-step opt-out instructions for a variety of data brokers and people search websites, the true offering for Removaly is their automated service. Removaly automatically searches for users' private information across dozens of people search sites and data broker databases, then automates the process of getting that information removed from those platforms. Unlike other PII removal services online, Removaly scans every day to ensure that your information does not pop back up into their databases.
"From cyberstalking to identity theft, social engineering to physical harm and beyond, the ability of bad actors to obtain your name, phone number, address, and much more is shockingly simple when not properly mitigated," says Removaly Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer John Bourscheid. "The importance of harnessing your digital presence and minimizing your public personal information is crucial to both you and your loved ones' protection, as well as your online reputation."
Removaly is proud to be the only bootstrapped, US-based data removal service online. "We don't have investors, so we are able to put customer interests at the forefront rather than profits, as we aren't beholden to any third-party influences," notes Removaly Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Krzeski. "We are also 100% US-based. You'd be amazed how many alternative data removal services store and handle users' personal data in places such as Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Keeping everything in-house is yet another layer of safety and security we can offer that most others can't."
As much of the opt-out service is fully automated, and with a lack of a physical office building, Removaly's low operating costs are reflected in the affordable cost of their Removaly service. With prices significantly lower per scan than competitors, a more robust opt-out platform, and far more frequent daily data scanning, Removaly proudly fills in the gaps common with most personal data opt out platforms.
Media Contact
John D. Bourscheid, Removaly, LLC, +1 2063954124, john@removaly.com
Kyle Krzeski, Removaly, LLC, kyle@removaly.com
SOURCE Removaly, LLC