Debut EP available everywhere now on all major digital platforms at linktr.ee/rendersisters
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teen country duo Render Sisters are excited to release their debut self-titled seven song EP on Friday, June 3 across all digital & streaming music platforms and at linktr.ee/rendersister. The new EP includes the seven original singles which they've digitally released since their emergence in 2020, after being recruited by PCG Artist Development in Nashville.
"When I first discovered the Render sisters, even in their raw state at the time, I felt their aura and organic sound would be very therapeutic and impactful," said Bernard Porter, Founder & CEO of PCG Artist Development, who discovered the Renders in 2019. "Audio & visual therapy, if you will, in a world that greatly needs just that."
Stella and Mary-Keaton Render co-wrote most of their original singles while in Nashville with hit-making songwriter and composer Britton Cameron (Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Lonestar), who also took up production duties on all the tracks. Several of the song's music videos, including "Lost Boy" "Black Roses" and "Small Spaces" were directed and styled by country music royalty Pam Tillis, who together has received two Video of the Year award nominations (2021, 2022) by the Arkansas Country Music Awards.
"We are super excited to share with you our very first EP which contains all of our favorite originals, and a couple of tribute covers that we have always enjoyed singing," said Stella Render. "We hope it resonates well with all of our fans and those who have supported us along the way."
"When there were much bigger issues at stake during the pandemic, Stella and I focused on writing songs and making new music to help create a distraction," Mary-Keaton Render commented. "We now want to share the songs we created and worked so hard on with anyone who may need some audio therapy in their life."
EP Name: Render Sisters
Release date: June 03, 2022
Label: PCG Artist Development
UPC#: 196865224320
Audio Produced by: Britton Cameron
Track Listing & Songwriters:
1) Anyone Else (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
2) I Don't Wanna Know (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Doug Kahan)
3) Small Spaces (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
4) Black Roses (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
5) Count On Me Count On You (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
6) Lost Boy (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
7) Little Dreamer (Mary-Keaton Render, Stella Render, Britton Cameron)
Arkansas Country Music Awards 2022 Nominations:
Mary-Keaton and Stella Render are up for honors for a second year in two separate categories in the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards; Young Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year for "Small Spaces" (click to watch). The Render Sisters were also nominated in the same categories in the 2021 awards show, where they also performed.
About Render Sisters:
The Render Sisters are a four time Arkansas CMA nominated pop country duo from Pine Bluff, who were first influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother, a music teacher. Having graced many small town stages since elementary school, around their home state of Arkansas, these harmonious teenage southern songstresses have made their way to bigger stages since their emergence in 2020. Their debut songs "Lost Boy," & "Count On Me Count On You" released to immediate acclaim, with the song's music videos being featured on The Heartland Network, The Country Network, and WGN-TV in their first year. In 2021, Mary-Keaton and Stella Render were honored with their first set of major awards nominations as recording artists, earning a pair of Arkansas Country Music Awards nods in two separate categories; Young Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year for their debut music video "Lost Boy," and also becoming the first Young Artist Of The Year nominee to be nominated in a second award category. They also released several new songs, including the fun and upbeat country bop "Black Roses," and story ballad "Small Spaces," with both songs' videos being directed by country music icon Pam Tillis. They've also made national TV appearances on RFD-TV's Market Day Report, the Emmy award winning TV show, Teen Kid News and have been featured by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, About You Magazine and were heralded by country music historian and journalist Robert K. Oermann at Music Row Magazine, who summarized in his weekly column, "Their talent is way beyond their years."
