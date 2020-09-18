Render Sisters Return With Harmonious Second Single "Count On Me Count On You"

Arkansas Democrat Gazette features Render Sisters and exclusively premiered a first listen at arkansasonline.com Tune In: Song's video exclusively premieres on The Heartland Network's Country Music Today, Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 pm ET/PT "These gems in the rough from rural Arkansas don't need much polishing, just more opportunities to do what comes naturally." - Pam Tillis