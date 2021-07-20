ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RenderSEO, a marketing technology company, announced a new partnership with Waze that takes local search optimization on the road.
RenderSEO works with agency and enterprise clients to amplify local businesses' visibility not only on traditional search engines, but also anywhere else that customers are conducting searches for nearby products and services. Once businesses add their location information to RenderSEO's listings management platform, their data will automatically be optimized to maximize SEO performance and constantly updated. Aside from its powerful software, RenderSEO's stellar reputation is built on their exceptional customer service, a capacity to customize services and a highly experienced team of industry veterans.
With over 140 million monthly active users worldwide, Waze is the world's largest crowdsourced navigation app. On top of being listed on Waze, advertising on live maps is a fantastic way to target customers who are already on the move; many of them are already primed to buy and simply looking for a nearby location that meets their needs. Now that RenderSEO is an official Waze Channel Partner, clients can leverage its four targeted ad types: branded pins that showcase locations on a map, sponsored search that boosts brands to the top of users' location search results, and two different types of in-app popup banners.
"As a Waze Channel Partner, we are perfectly positioned to increase our clients' recognition and awareness among consumers on the go," said Melanie Leblanc, RenderSEO's Director of Partnerships. "This partnership will also ensure that clients have the most accurate information displayed on their Waze location page, so Wazers can click and go without hesitation!"
"We are excited to partner with RenderSEO as they support local businesses across the country and provide new ways for business to grow," said Ana Kiguel, Head of Channel Sales, North America at Waze. "Waze provides tremendous value to SMBs by reaching potential consumers at key moments in their journey. Waze can help increase the number of customers that visit your business, build awareness of your brand or location, and extend your business' reach by reaching nearby customers at the right moment they need you."
ABOUT RENDERSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company that combines a powerful management platform with unbeatable client support. Our guiding principle is simple: to help local businesses get found online, placing them front and center when customers need them most. As a band of experts hailing from different corners of the SEO industry, we've transformed our collective knowledge into a full suite of services for enterprise and agency clients. Whether you need a basic SEO tune-up or a large-scale listings rollout, we can mix-and-match our solutions on the most granular level. Visit http://www.renderseo.com to learn more.
ABOUT WAZE
Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data, edit Waze maps, and carpool to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.
A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history.
