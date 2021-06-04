MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During an exclusive event at Holman Motorcars, hosted in partnership with Supercar Rooms Miami, renowned contemporary artist Bradley Theodore transformed a Rolls-Royce Ghost into a one-of-a-kind work of art, adding his trademark colorful flair to this iconic vehicle that embodies the pinnacle of luxury. The Rolls-Royce featuring Theodore's distinct artistic stylings will be on display at Holman Motorcars in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a limited time and guests are invited to visit the dealership to get an up-close-and-personal view of this timeless classic.
Known for its cutting-edge design and uncompromising luxury, the prestigious Rolls-Royce Ghost served as Theodore's canvas for this collaboration with Holman Motorcars. Over the course of two days, Theodore added his contemporary, street-style to the vehicle, evolving the Rolls-Royce Ghost into his latest masterpiece, creating a truly unique fusion of artistic expression and automotive craftsmanship.
A staple of the South Florida artistic landscape, Bradley Theodore is best known for his colorful paintings and prints of fashion icons. Theodore is a multi-disciplinary artist whose iconoclastic approach to art can be found internationally from 10-foot murals on the streets of New York, Tokyo, and Milan to sold-out solo exhibits in London. Evoking the universality of color, skeletons, and celebrity, Theodore distills figures to skeletal forms, a confrontation that the artist calls "an act of living", pushing color to express memory, emotion, and lived experiences.
Holman Motorcars, with locations in Florida and Missouri, is a national premier ultra-luxury dealership group featuring an extensive lineup of iconic vehicles from Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus Motor Cars, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. This stunning piece of art will be on display at Holman Motorcars in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (900 East Sunrise Boulevard) until June 18th and a time-lapse video of Theodore's work on the vehicle is also available.
For additional information, please visit HolmanMotorcars.com. To learn more about Bradley Theodore, visit BradleyTheodore.com.
About Holman Automotive
Holman Automotive is one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States, with 40 dealership franchises representing 20 brands from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest. Since opening in 1924 as a single Ford dealership, the Holman family has been dedicated to providing customers with exceptional experiences by focusing on building relationships and investing in people, a tradition that continues to this day. Holman Automotive is a part of the Holman Enterprises family of businesses.
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
