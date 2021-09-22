FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the world's most celebrated illusionists, and America's Got Talent finalist, Rob Lake, comes to the Weinberg Center for the Arts Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM with The Magic of Rob Lake. Named "The Top Illusionist in the World" by Caesars Entertainment, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular.
Rob Lake has been performing world class illusions to delighted audiences since he was just 22 years old. Lake fell in love with magic when he was 10 years old and began to ferociously study the art of illusion. 12 years later, in 2008, he became the youngest magician ever to receive a Merlin Award for International Stage Magician of the Year, in 2012 Caesars Entertainment named him the "Top Illusionist in the World," and his magical prowess has been featured in countless films, television shows, theme parks, and live productions worldwide. Lake has become the source of modern magic know-how in the industry. He is known for his large-scale tricks, once making an armored truck full of one million dollars appear in front of The FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, in live time to an audience of 15,000 people. He has toured internationally, was a finalist on America's Got Talent, and performed an extended run at the iconic Atlantis Paradise resort in the Bahamas. When he's not performing physics defying stunts, Rob Lake dedicates his time to raising funds and support for his hometown, Norman, Oklahoma's Animal Rescue.
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
