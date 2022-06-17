The Leadership Is a Team Sport Podcast is designed to help servant leaders build stronger, more positive, more productive cultures.
AUGUSTA, Ga., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Leadership Expert, Forbes Author and Former Mayor of Augusta, Ga., Announces New Podcast
Deke Copenhaver, executive coach, Forbes Author, and former Mayor of Augusta, Ga., announced today the launch of his new podcast. The Leadership Is a Team Sport Podcast seeks to help company and organization leaders attract, retain, and cultivate top talent while increasing productivity and profits.
Deke believes that strong, ethical, transformational leadership is needed now more than ever. He believes that leaders, in order to be effective, must be transparent with their teams and must be consistent in what they say and do.
They need to demonstrate their care and respect for their team members by being willing to listen to questions and concerns, as well as new ideas that challenge the status quo. Deke and his inspiring, thought-provoking guests will offer uplifting, inspirational, impactful ideas to help listeners who want to eliminate negative, toxic cultures in their company or organization.
They will offer simple, practical strategies to reduce turnover, and empower teams to innovate and transform their results.
More information about the Leadership Is a Team Sport Podcast is available here: https://leadershipisateamsportpodcast.com
About Deke Copenhaver:
An internationally recognized leadership expert, Deke Copenhaver is the Founder and Principal of Copenhaver Consulting.
He is an executive coach, in-demand keynote speaker, Forbes Author and Amazon #1 Bestselling Author.
As Mayor of Augusta, Ga. from 2005 to 2014, Deke acted as a catalyst to help transform that community. His leadership boosted economic development and led to a positive impact on the lives of the citizens of Augusta.
He has been recognized on multiple occasions by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians.
