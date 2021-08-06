FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rental, the nationally recognized magazine serving rental equipment professionals, announced the top 30 construction products of 2021 that have made the biggest impact on the industry over the past year.
The impressive list of 2021 Rental Editor's Choice Award winners earned their place by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end-users and rental industry professionals. Winners were chosen by Rental's editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation, utility for the rental market, as well as audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on ForConstructionPros.com/Rental.
"We're so excited to announce the winners of the 2021 Editor's Choice Awards. The rental industry is getting back on track after a tough 2020, and this year's winning products represent a significant step forward in that progress, showcasing top-notch innovation, reliability and quality from some of the industry's leading manufacturers," says Rental Editor Alexis Sheprak. "These products not only exhibit cutting-edge features but also offer innovative solutions to some of today's most common problems, garnering interest from rental professionals on ForConstructionPros.com."
Rental, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2021 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the August/September issue of Rental and online at ForConstructionPros.com/Rental.
ANA, Inc. PDS400SC-6E1 Air Compressor with Aftercooler
Bobcat R-Series T62 and S62 Loaders
Ditch Witch SK3000 Stand-On Skid Steer
DOZR E-Commerce Online Equipment Rental Software
Fecon Compact Stumpex
General Pipe Cleaner Flexicore Drain Cleaning Cables
General Equipment 332H and 348H EPIC Series Two-man Hole Diggers
Genie Micro Scissor Product Line
Haulotte PULSEO MEWP Lineup
Hilti Jaibot BIM-enabled Construction Jobsite Robot
InTempo Mobile App
IronUp Rental Platform
JLG 450AJ HC3 Hi-Capacity Boom Lift
Kato 50V5 Compact Excavator
KIOTI Two New Models to CS Series
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
Manitou Next Generation Rough Terrain Forklifts
Magni Americas TH Range Telehandlers
Mastadon Model M60-S and M60-C Forestry Mulcher Attachments
MEC Aerial Work Platforms MME Series
Mi-T-M New Combination Units
Milwaukee Tool MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
Northern Tool + Equip. NorthStar Electric Pressure Washers
Skyjack SJ20 Vertical Mast Lift
Sullair Mid-Range Series Air Compressors
Thermal Intelligence Basecamp Flameless Industrial Heater, Light Tower and Generator
Toro Swivel Mud Buggy
Toyota Material Handling New Core Electric Turret Forklift
TVH Forklift Stabilization Kit
Volvo ECR25 Electric Excavator
About Rental magazine
Published eight times each year by AC Business Media, Rental magazine covers the latest insights on equipment asset management through better equipment selection, application, maintenance and safety techniques for rental equipment professionals.
About AC Business Media
AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.
Media Contact
Cathy Somers, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, csomers@acbusinessmedia.com
Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com
SOURCE AC Business Media