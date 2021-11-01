NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENTBETTA.com celebrates its recent launch, which will allow renters to find no fee NYC apartments and save thousands of dollars in broker fees.
The site currently has over 1,000 live listings of no fee apartments users can tour and apply for without having to pay a broker fee. RENT BETTA believes it will significantly benefit the NYC public by making the apartment search process easier and less expensive.
Save $3,000 or more in broker fees
Renters who find their next apartment on RENTBETTA.com can save $3,000 or more in broker fees. Every apartment on the site is no fee and shows the leasing office location along with buttons to connect directly with building management. Click "Book a Tour" to set up an appointment and ask questions, then click "Apply Now" to submit your application, all without having to pay a broker a penny.
Research maintenance and bed bug history
RENT BETTA also provides Maintenance Ratings and Bed Bug History for apartments within NYC. See if your next apartment is in a well maintained building or has many complaints and needed repairs before you move in by going to RENTBETTA.com.
Property Managers
Property managers and landlords interested in filling vacancies faster and with less overhead can sign up at rentbetta.com/property-managers.
Property managers with their own leasing office and website who want to attract more renters can request their listings be posted on RENTBETTA.com, at no cost to them. They only need to provide their website address.
Landlords of walk-up buildings who rely on brokers to fill vacancies can pre-register to post their own listings and host open houses for only $10. This forthcoming service will reduce the time commitment needed to attract new tenants and complete the lease signing process, as well as eliminate the need to pay OPs.
Investors
Accredited investors interested in supporting a more efficient rental market in NYC through a PIK preferred investment may register at rentbetta.com/investors to receive more details. RENT BETTA believes the economic benefits of their solutions at scale to the residents of NYC are in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
Social Media
See top daily deals of available no fee apartments by following twitter.com/rentbetta, facebook.com/rentbettanyc, and the Facebook housing group "No Fee NYC Apartments".
Media Contact
Hadley Marella, RENT BETTA, +1 (646) 889-9205, media@rentbetta.com
SOURCE RENT BETTA