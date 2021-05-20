WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld, one of the D.C. area's leading plastic surgery centers and Med Spas, is proud to announce that they will be featured as Top Healthcare Providers in Modern Luxury Magazine's May Wellness Issue.
In the May Wellness issue, RENU and Dr. Schoenfeld will be highlighted as part of the "Healthy, Well-thy & Wise" spotlights featuring some of the area's most esteemed thought leaders in Health & Wellness.
"This past year has caused all of us to shift our relationship with wellbeing and as a result, a community of experts, innovators and influencers have emerged to help others take ownership of their wellness goals. The Wellness Issue aims to motivate our readers to make connections and give them inspiration to pursue a more rich and well-balanced life." Read a description of the upcoming issue by the publisher, Modern Luxury Media.
RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld was chosen for the Top Healthcare Professionals because of its dedication to patients and the years of work Dr. Schoenfeld has done in practice as well as part of his philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Schoenfeld is a double board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience in "artful medicine." He founded RENU to create "a place where you can create a new sense of well-being, achieve your personal appearance goals, and improve your self-confidence."
Supported by a highly trained staff of board-certified physician's assistants, a master esthetician, and by Dr. Schoenfeld himself, the center creates meaningful transformations using a combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures, skin and spa treatments, and advanced hair restoration solutions.
"The RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld team and I are honored to be selected as Top Healthcare Professionals in Modern Luxury Washington's May Wellness issue." Said Dr. Schoenfeld. "With every patient, we have the pleasure to work with, we always strive to customize our services and transformational products to meet the patient's individual needs to the highest of our abilities and we look forward to sharing more about our center in the upcoming issue."
About RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld
RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld is a plastic surgery center and Med Spa founded by one of the D.C. area's leading double board-certified plastic surgeons, Philip S. Schoenfeld, M.D., F.A.C.S. Both men and women trust RENU to provide individualized comprehensive aesthetic services administered by certified medical professionals in a warm and welcoming, soothing spa setting.
Learn more at http://www.renudc.com.
Media Contact
Angela Goldin, RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld, (301) 652-7368, angela@renudc.com
SOURCE RENU by Dr. Schoenfeld