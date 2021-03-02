SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Repeat, the leading esports tournament platform enabling players from around the globe to compete for cash and other prizes, has launched an all-in-one tournament platform to make it easy for brands to launch campaigns that practically run themselves and offer deep insights into ROI, user engagement and campaign performance.
Tournaments are one of the most effective strategies for engaging with gamers and making them feel like they're getting special treatment from brands, but they are time consuming to set up, requiring thousands of company hours and numerous employees to manage. Engagement also falls off a cliff once the tournament begins and players are eliminated from rounds.
Repeat, which has hosted over 75,000 tournaments and 60 million games and whose user base grew 550% in Q4 2020, has innovated on that model using a robust technology approach and shifting the esports tournament format to increase engagement and buy-in from gamers. Repeat's new all-in-one tournament platform enables brands to tap into its engaged player network with:
- Technology infrastructure to scale tournaments to millions of players, instantly; other platforms max out at just over a hundred
- Asynchronous "always-on" tournaments of a week or more that engage players to check in multiple times daily to see their rankings and maintains consistent engagement for the full campaign lifecycle
- Sophisticated analytics and performance management tools, including geo-targeting, legal support for targeting players under 18 and ability to set age restrictions, A/B testing, and social integrations with the top sharing platforms
- Custom entry conditions to increase brand engagement, including app downloads or browser extension installations, survey completion, product purchase, cash entry fee, and more
- Low-bandwidth investment with only a few hours of set up on the brand side and minimal staff time to maintain the campaign; Repeat's technology automatically manages the tournament, including live tracking of rankings and fulfillment of cash or other prize types
"Repeat's platform helped us (Totino's Pizza Rolls) reach gamers by hosting an asynchronous tournament and authentically engaging with our audience in a gaming environment. We appreciate the partnership with Repeat," said Totino's Brand Experience Manager Jonathan Pandit.
"It's incredibly rewarding to help brands run successful esports campaigns at a fraction of their typical time and resource allocation. A single campaign with Repeat can generate results that would take 200+ tournaments to achieve elsewhere," said Aaron Fletcher, co-founder and CEO of Repeat. "Our unique ability to measure success with tangible data and brand outcomes is also an important step to bringing more accountability to esports partnerships."
"Repeat provides a fun and exciting experience for its users with a proven ability to generate qualified leads at a competitive cost and minimal recruiter work hours," said Derick Sizemore, virtual recruiting team manager at U.S. Army. "The results from our initial campaign were so successful, we have already started our second campaign. The U.S. Army is looking forward to running even more extensive campaigns in the future with Repeat."
"The pandemic has been a driver to create better online gaming experiences that everyone can participate in, and Repeat's platform has made it super simple to host tournaments our community can look forward to every week," said The Fortnite Guy, CEO, founder and owner of Team Kungarna. "It's also been a value add to our sponsors like GFuel, who have expanded their collaboration with us directly as a result of the success we've had, with our Repeat tournaments reaching millions of gamers."
Brands interested in signing up for the platform can find out more information and get onboarded at http://www.repeat.gg/brands.
The platform will rapidly expand in the coming months with other features such as embedded tournaments and direct integrations with other major gaming software platforms on the roadmap. To sign up for early access to these features, email hello@repeat.gg to join Repeat's beta program.
About Repeat
Repeat is one of the world's largest global tournament platforms, where users can compete for cash and prizes across games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, League of Legends and more. Repeat organizes asynchronous esports tournaments, automatically monitoring players' in-game statistics and awarding scores based on performance to create a convenient and hassle-free competitive arena for gamers of all skill levels. The company has hosted over 75,000 tournaments and 60 million games with more than four million entrants. Repeat was co-founded in San Francisco. For more information, please visit http://www.repeat.gg/.
