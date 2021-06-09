DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reputation Resolutions, a Denver-based reputation management firm, has named Elisha Abney as the recipient of the company's 2021 scholarship for entrepreneurs. The $2,500 award was created to help ease the financial burden of entrepreneurs currently enrolled in an accredited college, university, design, or trade school, as well as help with the initial costs associated with launching a business.
"A quality education creates empowered, confident young professionals who are capable of creating significant changes in the world, and we support that endeavor. After reviewing Elisha's application, it became clear she embodied a powerful entrepreneurial spirit and was deserving of our 2021 scholarship award," said Anthony Will, Reputation Resolutions' co-founder, and CEO.
Selected from a competitive applicant pool, Elisha Abney is pursuing Paralegal Studies at Delaware Law School with plans to continue her formal education in law and become a future district attorney. Outside of her undergraduate pursuits, Elisha is the CEO of ElitebyLish, a cosmetic brand that provides high-quality and handcrafted cosmetic products while emphasizing the importance of Inner Beauty.
"In high school, I was severely bullied about my appearance, and that was the biggest attack on my self-esteem. For a while, I began to believe those bullies when they said I was ugly. When I first started wearing makeup, it was in an effort to cover up my insecurities because of my lack of self-worth. Eventually, I began to love myself and the skin I'm in. However, it wasn't just about now being able to admire myself in the mirror, but about being able to retell this story in hopes of encouraging somebody else." -Excerpt from Elisha Abney's scholarship essay
Elisha also helped launch Black Youth 4 Justice. This program aims to serve as a safe, educational space for young Black people and their allies to ignite a conversation about racial injustice in America. As President of the organization, she oversaw a collaboration with the Young Entrepreneurs Club to empower young people on their entrepreneurial journeys and build lasting legacies for future generations.
For more information on Elisha's endeavors, please visit https://elitebylish.com/ and https://www.herophillyunlimited.org/the-collective.
The Reputation Resolutions Scholarship for entrepreneurs is awarded on an annual basis and encourages potential applicants to foster their entrepreneurial spirit, especially within their local communities.
About Reputation Resolutions
Founded in 2013, Reputation Resolutions is one of the premier online reputation management firms in the United States. The company specializes in helping companies and individuals repair, protect, enhance, and manage their online reputations.
Reputation Resolutions is proud to be rated as one of the top reputation management firms in the U.S. by four independent agencies. Furthermore, Reputation Resolutions is one of the few companies in the online reputation management industry with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Over the last 7+ years, the Reputation Resolutions team has successfully helped thousands of clients with their online reputation needs.
Media Contact
Patrick Peloquin, Reputation Resolutions, 855-239-5322, info@reputationresolutions.com
SOURCE Reputation Resolutions