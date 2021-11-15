MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Hope Award recipients. The Hope Awards, which recognize professionals, companies, volunteers, and the media who truly impact those struggling to build a family, will be presented at RESOLVE's Virtual Night of Hope Gala on November 15, 8:00-9:30 PM EST.
New York Times Best Seller Lauren Scruggs-Kennedy and husband, TV Producer/Host Jason Kennedy will emcee the Night of Hope. The couple has helped bring awareness and an amplified voice by boldly sharing their personal infertility and IVF story. Entertainment will be provided by 1980's tribute band the Spazmatics.
The 2021 Hope Award honorees are:
- Barbara Eck Founders Award – Jim Knowles
- Risa A. Levine Advocacy Legacy Award – Dr. Chris Herndon
- Hope Award for Access – The Boston Beer Company
- Hope Award for Achievement – Infertilidad Latina
- Hope Award for Service – E-Beth Marshall
- Hope Award for Service – Linda Strano Burton, PhD
"RESOLVE celebrates and appreciates our Hope Award honorees for their dedication to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act," said Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO.
The Night of Hope brings together more than 500 leaders and influencers in the family building community to "party for a purpose" and help make access to care a reality. Past Hope Award honorees include USA Today, Starbucks, The View, National Public Radio, Self Magazine, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota, ABC News, Target, LinkedIn, Bravo TV's Andy Cohen, and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
For more information regarding the Night of Hope and the Hope Award recipients, visit the Night of Hope webpage.
RESOLVE gratefully acknowledges the 2021 Night of Hope Sponsors.
About RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association:
Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established, nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for men and women experiencing infertility or other reproductive disorders. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to these women and men, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
