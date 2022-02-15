ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Secrest has been tapped as executive vice president of digital media and operations at Atlanta-based Response Mine Interactive (RMI). Having served the company as a senior vice president over the past six years, he now leads the organization in marketing innovation and delivery of services.
"I'm looking forward to this opportunity to drive business transformation for Response Mine and craft ROI-producing strategies for our clients," says Secrest.
Over the past 11 years, Secrest has been instrumental in the growth of Response Mine Interactive as a trusted marketing partner to national retail, home service and healthcare brands.
In his new role, Secrest will manage cross-functional divisions across Response Mine and its partner organizations. He will continue to collaborate with other senior management to identify obstacles and develop strategies for client growth. Secrest also provides accounting financial analysis while monitoring profitability of all agency initiatives.
Brent Wheeler, partner at Response Mine Interactive, welcomes Secrest's new leadership role: "RMI is a better company because of David's ability to ask the right questions and execute the company objectives," says Wheeler. "We are glad to have him as a foundational part of our organization."
Response Mine CEO and founder Ken Robbins shares Wheeler's enthusiasm about Secrest's promotion. "David inspires and provokes everyone around him to be more effective," says Robbins. "He's one of the clearest thinkers and leaders I've ever worked with."
Secrest holds a degree in management information systems from University of Georgia Terry College of Business. With turns at Wunderman, Web.com, ServiceMaster and ComputerJobs.com, his marketing and operations experience spans more than 20 years.
About RMI:
For the past 20 years, Response Mine Interactive (RMI) has generated billions of dollars in new revenues for its clients across retail, home service and healthcare companies by developing successful strategies for their paid search, social media, SEO and content marketing. Committed to truth and analytics, RMI breaks the traditional agency billing and service model to help clients outperform their market and competitors through radical transparency and next-level strategic partnership.
