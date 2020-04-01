CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association's ServSuccess program, in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation (AHLA Foundation), today announced five popular, career-advancing training classes will be available free of charge to industry employees throughout April. The available courses include the ServSuccess Restaurant Professional and Restaurant Supervisor learning suites and the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) Supervisory Skill Builders, Hospitality Manager: Leadership, and Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) Review courses.
"ServSuccess and AHLEI want to help these dedicated professionals position themselves for career opportunities that will become available when our industry is able to open its doors and host guests again," said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of Training and Certification for the National Restaurant Association. "By making these career-focused training courses available without charge in this very difficult moment, we are reinforcing not only our support for our talented workforce, but our belief that they – and the industry – can come back strong and resilient."
The ServSuccess online learning suites provide training on the skills and knowledge the industry has identified as essential for career restaurant employees. The suites include five courses each, and are designed to be easy to complete online as time permits. People who complete either learning suite in its entirety are prepared to take the corresponding proctored exam to complete certification.
The Restaurant Professional Learning Suite takes approximately 4 hours to complete and covers:
- Front-of-the-House Service & Communication
- Front-of-the-House Basic Operations
- Back-of-the-House Pre-Production
- Back-of-the-House Production
- Basic Business Operations
The Restaurant Supervisor Learning Suite takes approximately 5 hours to complete and covers:
- Managing Daily Operations
- Leadership & Communication
- Safety & Regulations
- Cost Control Fundamentals
- Controlling Costs
The AHLEI Supervisory Skill Builders course covers essential skills to help supervisors contribute to the success of a hospitality establishment. The nine modules develop skills in key areas including:
- Conflict management
- Staffing and scheduling
- Communication
- Team building
The AHLEI Hospitality Manager: Leadership class teaches how to lead a team including:
- Building a positive workplace culture
- Aligning day-to-day operations with organizational goals
- Using emotional intelligence to connect with employees
The CHA Review covers the necessary knowledge essential to overseeing all functional areas of a hospitality establishment as a general manager or operations executive including:
- Rooms management
- Human resources
- Financial management
- Marketing and sales
These five classes join three free training resources announced last week: ServSafe Delivery, ServSafe Takeout and ServSafe Food Handler (available without charge throughout April).
For more information or to register for one of the free courses, go to servsafe.com/freecourses.
About the National Restaurant Association
Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.3 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.
About The American Hotel & Lodging Foundation:
The AHLA Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, is dedicated to helping people build careers, improve their lives and strengthen the lodging industry. From lifting individuals out of poverty and connecting them with a life-long career in the industry to providing certifications to promote current hotel employees into leadership positions, the Foundation's programs are changing the industry by changing lives. We are committed to elevating, educating, and empowering individuals and the public on the industry's story of opportunity and advancement. Since its founding in 1953, the Foundation has distributed over $27 million in support of the industry and is committed to ensuring a strong and viable workforce for the entire lodging industry. The Foundation is funded solely by contributions from generous individuals and companies who want to give back to the hotel industry and ensure a successful future. Learn more at www.AHLAFoundation.org.