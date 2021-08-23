SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report that examines the current labor shortage and unemployment crisis. Research experts evaluated responses from 1,250 unemployed Americans who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The online survey prompted questions about their job search efforts and reasons for pursuing or not pursuing employment.
According to the study, 20% of unemployed individuals are not looking for a job because they don't want to update their resumes. Gen Xers, ages 45 to 54, are most reluctant to revise their resumes, with 26% citing that reason. Twenty-two percent of Americans, ages 18 to 24, represent the second largest group to express anxiety about resume writing. Similarly, only 15% of Baby Boomers say they dread updating their resumes.
"The data from this study shows there are a multitude of reasons why people aren't re-entering the workforce," says Stacie Haller, Career Counselor. "Concerns about COVID-19, childcare, or even how to update a resume can trigger job-search anxiety and make it challenging for people to continue looking for work."
The most cited reason for not job hunting is the fear of contracting COVD-19. Thirty-one percent of respondents say they are concerned about getting the virus, 23% cite a lack of access to childcare, and 22% say they make more money on unemployment than they would be working. Conversely, 1 in 3 Baby Boomers, age 54 and older, have chosen retirement instead of going back to work.
