SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Rio SEO research, last month's national consumer search behavior trends revealed a significant YoY increase in local search listings traffic and conversion metrics in both the retail and hospitality industries.
According to TSA checkpoint travel numbers, there was a significant increase in airline travelers during November 2021 compared to November 2020. Increased travel led to consumers booking hotels, reinforcing Rio SEO's findings.
"Consumers are becoming increasingly confident and comfortable with activities like in-store shopping and traveling, and we're seeing a direct correlation with their local search behaviors," said Ryan Weber, director of client success, Rio SEO. "With travel increasing, it is important for hospitality brands to create an interactive, 5-star customer experience. Having options for touchless check-ins, enhanced sanitization procedures, and seamless communication is key to increasing conversions."
Hotels saw a 58% increase in total Google Business Profile searches, a 41% increase in website conversions and an 87% increase in clicks for directions YoY. Additionally, retail saw a 12% increase in total searches, a 6% increase in website conversions and a 21% increase in clicks for directions.
The future looks strong for other industries, as well.
Service businesses, finance, sit-down restaurants, quick-service restaurants, retail, hotel, healthcare and multi-family residential organizations collectively saw YoY increases in local search behavior:
- 49% average increase in total views
- 38% average increase in total searches
- 31% average increase in clicks for directions
Additionally, Rio SEO reviewed MoM trends, however, only found a slight increase in the retail space:
- 9% increase in total views
- 9% increase in website conversions
- 6% increase in total searches
"With Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, we anticipated seeing higher traffic this holiday season—however, we believe low inventory and delays in supply chain may have pushed consumers to start their shopping earlier this year," added Weber. "Despite the current forecast, we anticipate seeing strong year-end retail listings performance and expansion into 2022."
To see the full analysis, or to request a demo of Rio SEO's comprehensive local marketing platform, visit RioSEO.com.
About Rio SEO
Rio SEO is the leading local marketing platform for enterprise brands, agencies and retailers. Rio SEO's Open Local Platform provides multi-location organizations with a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing solutions and reputation management tools – Local Listings, Local Pages, Local Reviews, Local Ratings, Local Reporting and Local Manager – proved to increase brand visibility across search engines, social networks, maps applications and more.
Founded in 2006, Rio SEO ranks among the largest global providers of local search automation solutions and patented SEO reporting tools, driving business from search to sale for corporate brands worldwide. Over 150 enterprise brands and retailers rely on their innovative technology and Rio SEO's local marketing expertise to drive motivated, measurable online traffic to their local websites and into physical stores. Rio SEO currently serves Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries, including retail, finance, insurance, hospitality and more. For more information, visit rioseo.com or follow @rio_SEO on Twitter.
# # #
Media Contact
Chelsea Alves, media@rioseo.com, +1 858-529-5042, calves@rioseo.com
SOURCE Rio SEO