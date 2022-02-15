WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colorado-based reusable balloon manufacturer and supplier Balloon Innovations Inc. recently launched a new website that delivers customers an optimized user experience, new customizing features, and expanded visuals to help customers build their own balloon kits.
The company stocks a wide selection of helium-free balloons on their e-commerce website, including PermaShine®, DuraBalloon®, and BalloonBobber® products. These glossy, weather-hardy balloons are popular display and decor items for businesses, apartment complexes, car dealerships, and more.
"In order to keep our website up to date with what customers expect and deserve, we have taken great care to launch a new site that provides a better customer service experience," said Chris Wicken, president of Balloon Innovations Inc. "This new website will help make customer interactions and transactions much more seamless and user-friendly, ultimately benefiting both us and our customers."
This is just one of many upgrades the company has made to increase its offerings to a wide customer base.
In 2021, the company unveiled a second website to help promote its car dealership marketing services, which include balloon display installation and maintenance.
The website, https://www.ballooninservice.com/, features options for balloon displays, flags, and banners, as well as ongoing service for the automatic maintenance and upkeep of these car dealership marketing products.
"As a business, we prioritize constantly adding new innovations to our offerings," Wicken said. "We believe the new main website will be well-received by users and serve to enhance the balloon kit building process."
About Balloon Innovations Inc.
Balloon Innovations is a family-owned business headquartered in Westminster, CO, that supplies long-lasting balloon products for customers across the United States. Established in 2004, Balloon Innovations takes pride in its dedication to innovation and excellent customer service. From fair pricing to flexible marketing solutions, Balloon Innovations seek to help customers achieve success with these lasting, eye-catching outdoor balloon displays.
For more information about Balloon Innovations retail products, please visit https://www.balloonin.com/.
