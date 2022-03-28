MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Watermelon Seeds: Stories, Thoughts and Ponderings of a Local Pastor Considering the Seeds of the Faithful": a potent reminder of the lessons and blessings found in each encounter. "Watermelon Seeds: Stories, Thoughts and Ponderings of a Local Pastor Considering the Seeds of the Faithful" is the creation of published author Rev. C. Steven Melester, a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Melanie, and current pastor at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
Rev. Melester shares, "On a mission trip to Haiti in 2014, one of my many tasks was to distribute to local farmers some very special watermelon seeds. I was inspired and moved by the great desire and appreciation these subsistence Haitian farmers had for this meager allotment of seeds.
"These seeds were life! These seeds were hope! These seeds would bring food to their families, stability to their personal economy, meaning and purpose to their toil. And you better believe that they had prepared their soil. They had plowed the way for the seed to take root and be fruitful.
"How does the parable of the sower, seed, and soil from Matthew 13 speak to us today?
"God is the sower of all good seed but partners with us to help farm for the kingdom. I submit that the sowers of God's word could include those who share the word of God with humility and gratitude. They give witness to God's love and the truth of Jesus Christ with compassion, reason, confidence, and courage! They scatter seeds of the gospel and also help cultivate the soil that is our souls. They are not perfect but are genuine. They are those family members, friends, colleagues, strangers, ancestors, and fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, who have had a serendipitous part to play in our spiritual formation.
"I pray that Watermelon Seeds, in some modest way, will perhaps enlighten a deeper understanding, appreciation, and recognition for all those seed scatterers that come into our lives!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. C. Steven Melester's new book is a delightful page-turner filled with inspiring short stories.
Rev. Melester shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Watermelon Seeds: Stories, Thoughts and Ponderings of a Local Pastor Considering the Seeds of the Faithful" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Watermelon Seeds: Stories, Thoughts and Ponderings of a Local Pastor Considering the Seeds of the Faithful," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
