SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content discovery platform used by the world's most prominent media companies, launches Browser Targeting, a brand new, highly requested advertiser targeting option. Revcontent advertisers are able to drive highly engaged audiences from premium publishers into all stages of the marketing funnel, increasing sales, audience growth and brand loyalty, and browser targeting will significantly increase advertisers' ability to customize spend and scale.
With exclusive access to high-quality, premium publishers such as Minute Media, Barstool Sports, Nasdaq, and more, Revcontent advertisers are able to engage with customers at every stage of the buying journey - from awareness to conversion. Granular targeting and robust reporting offer real-time ROAS allow advertisers to make intelligent buying decisions to drive app downloads, lead generation, e-commerce, brand awareness search, or editorial campaigns.
Browser targeting is especially important for brands and advertisers looking to drive installs or downloads of specific browser plug-ins/extensions along with other products. For example, if a user is utilizing Google Chrome, a Google chrome productivity plug-in ad will be shown. Having the option allows advertisers to drive scale on desired systems without interfering traffic from another.
Jon Mitchell, Manager of Sales and Brand Solutions at Revcontent, said, "We're excited for Browser Targeting to expand their ability to customize and scale spend across Revcontent. Browser Targeting is highly granular and allows advertisers to test market viability one system at a time, carefully optimizing spend and budget allocation."
Currently, Revcontent supports Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer for desktop campaigns. To get started with a Revcontent campaign, login or sign up here.
