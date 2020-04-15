ROCKVILLE, Md., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Music Makers, the new music interview podcast series, premiered March 27th, featuring revealing interviews on the inner workings of the music industry with some of the most influential professionals in the world. The Music Makers goes deep into the psyches of artists, producers, songwriters, recording engineers, managers, industry executives, and more to give listeners insight, education, and inspiration.
The Music Makers is hosted by Andy Kushner, CEO of award-winning event entertainment company Kushner Entertainment and host of the popular The Wedding Biz podcast (250K+ downloads) featuring business-transforming conversations with event industry icons. Kushner's intimate and engaging interview style elicits fascinating, behind-the-scenes stories from interviewees who appreciate his knowledge, passion, and compelling questions.
"Andy Kushner is one of the smartest interviewers I've met," said Robert Kraft, former president of 20th Century Fox Music. "He knew how to pose thoughtful and unique questions, and dig deep into the inner workings of the music industry."
The Recording Academy's Executive In Charge of Production and Chief Business Development Officer Branden Chapman said, "I'm grateful for Andy's passion and knowledge of this industry, which leads to a fun opportunity to share my personal journey and relive the unforgettable moments behind the GRAMMYs, Music's Biggest Night."
"Andy does a soulful examination of the heart, mind, and inspiration of the interviewees," said famed percussionist Bashiri Johnson. "Andy gets to the depths of what makes us who and what we are, with humor, intelligence and respect."
"The interview really worked for me," said Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records.
The first interviews of The Music Makers feature:
- Jerry Moss discussing what he listened for to identify star artists.
- Singer/songwriter Edwin McCain ("I'll Be", "I Could Not Ask For More") sharing how to navigate the recording industry.
- Branden Chapman revealing the two things he starts every project with.
- The Voice finalist Rayshun Lamarr explaining how he creates opportunity for himself.
- Dennis Chambers, Modern Drummer Hall of Fame recipient, explains the constantly evolving process of finding your sound.
- Robert Kraft discussing the importance of taking artistic risks.
