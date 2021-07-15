CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gravity Labs, Inc., a creative advertising firm uniquely blending the best attributes of brand and digital agencies to get its clients Further, Faster™, today announces the launch of its latest campaign for Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. This first-ever connected TV campaign for Reverb builds on its investment in growing its sellers' online businesses, momentum after record sales in 2020, and its acquisition by Etsy in 2019.
Since the onset of the pandemic, people have bought more musical instruments from sellers on Reverb than ever before—in fact, the marketplace saw its most successful holiday season to date in 2020 as well as its best quarter to date in early 2021.* As the demand for guitars, synthesizers, keyboards, and other music gear used at home increased, Reverb's unique community of local shops, small businesses, and individuals across the world connected consumers with music gear at a time when other retailers experienced inventory issues and warehouse backlog.
Reverb tasked Gravity Labs with creating a brand awareness campaign that would help even more players connect with the more than 100,000 music shops in Reverb's global community. Gravity Labs and Reverb together introduce The World's Local Music Store, a metaphoric, magical city block with hundreds of music stores next to each other, hailing from different cities, cultures and time zones, where all your musical needs can be met. The campaign highlights Reverb's network of local music stores, who individually may serve the towns in which they operate, but with Reverb, have access to millions of music makers around the world. The campaign is an example of Reverb's continued investment in marketing and advertising campaigns to help independent, local music shops grow their businesses. The campaign video can be viewed in full here.
"As we work to help even more buyers and sellers connect, we really needed to find a marketing partner and campaign idea that reflects and empathizes with people who love making music - and how important it is to find that perfect piece of gear. Celebrating our thousands of local retailers on Reverb and bringing to life the Reverb marketplace as a magical street of local music stores is what drove us to select Gravity Labs as our agency partner for this effort," said Kristen Cho, Chief Marketing Officer, Reverb.
The campaign takes shape in the form of a short form video that will first air in Los Angeles, Boston and Houston, with additional markets to potentially follow.
"Reverb has had an impressive run the last few years and we wanted to build on that momentum, so we constructed a brand awareness campaign that could be easily activated in key markets, but also scalable to match a larger, national rollout later. At Gravity Labs,we believe that every creative endeavor requires learning and adjustment. That's why we're hellbent on sharing work sooner, in a rougher form, so we can see what flies and what needs an immediate course correction. Our 'fail fast' approach resonated with Reverb as this was the brand's first connected TV campaign," said Mike Roe, Chief Creative Officer, Gravity Labs, Inc.
You can watch the full campaign video on Vimeo and learn more about the campaign by visiting https://reverb.com/featured/the-worlds-local-music-store.
To learn more about Gravity Labs, Inc., please visit http://www.gravitylabsinc.com. To learn more about Reverb, visit http://www.reverb.com. If you have any questions about this campaign specifically, contact Davin Power at Davin@gravitylabsinc.com.
*Reverb's gross merchandise sales were up more than 32% in Q4 2020 and nearly 50% in Q1 2021 compared to the same periods of the prior year.
