Flagship REVOLT Summit x AT&T on October 23-25 to include the Be Heard music competition, notable talent hosts, masterclasses, interactive workshops, the return of AT&T Office Hours, attendee spotlights and closing performances Teyana Taylor & the Aunties to co-produce ROAD TO SUMMIT - THE WORLD IS YOURS Digital Content Series, launching September 15 Registration opens TODAY on the REVOLT Summit app and REVOLTSummit.com