SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit For Bucks (FFB), a mobile technology company, announced today its launch of Step Up, a new program supporting local merchants facing COVID-19 losses by waiving FFB in-app advertising fees for six months. Open to qualified establishments in California which join Fit For Bucks before May 15, 2020, the Step Up initiative will run through October 15, 2020.
Benefiting both consumers' physical health and businesses' financial health, the Fit For Bucks mobile application allows consumers to convert their accumulated steps into special offers from local merchants. The app syncs with popular activity trackers like Fitbit, Apple Watch or iPhone. Logged steps can be redeemed at retail locations for offers advertised in the app.
"Step Up's goal is to keep local business healthy so we can get through these challenging times together," said Fit For Bucks CEO Gennadiy Kats. "We pledge to 'step up' and help the California business community. And consumers can do their part by literally stepping up, too. Fit For Bucks provides incentives for fitness, so users taking extra steps walking to spend their rewards at neighborhood shops has the extra benefit of reinforcing community support for merchants."
Rewards may include discounts on food and beverages, groceries, health and beauty products, or other goods and services. For example, merchants can offer: "Free Cup of Coffee with Purchase of Breakfast for 25K Steps."
In keeping with its philosophy, Fit For Bucks evaluates merchant applicants to ensure their products meet health and wellness standards. Once in the system, the business may receive additional promotional extensions from FFB via push notifications, in-app promotions, and social media mentions.
"Our ecosystem allows retailers to increase walk-in traffic and significantly lower customer acquisition and retention costs. No more over-spending on costly, under-performing, inefficient marketing channels," Kats explained. "Not only do we help people lead more active lifestyles, we're honored to promote local businesses which value wellness. Plus, Fit For Bucks improves communities by connecting neighborhood merchants with shoppers who live, work, and want to shop locally. It's the ultimate win-win."
Southern California businesses who wish to join Fit For Bucks' Step Up program can visit: www.fitforbucks.com.
About Fit For Bucks
Fit For Bucks is a mobile technology company which connects consumers to local merchants and online brands. Its flagship product, a mobile application and advertising platform, allows businesses to promote their products and services to consumers as rewards for users' steps. Fit For Bucks' mission is to incentivize communities' health while helping businesses to increase traffic to their doors and/or websites. This advertising method allows merchants to re-allocate their marketing spend from inefficient marketing channels to a value-added reward program that brings local health-oriented customers to their storefront.
