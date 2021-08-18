BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RFPIO has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list. Coming in at No. 281 out of 5,000 independent businesses, the Oregon-based company has experienced tremendous growth since its founding just five years ago.
RFPIO has a strong vision for the future of sales technology and this recognition is another win in a year of big news for the organization. Among those wins, the acquisition of a strong competitor, RFP360, the industry's only provider of software serving the complete RFP lifecycle. Earlier this year, RFPIO also launched LookUp, filling a major gap in how sales teams create, store, and use content.
To support its growth, RFPIO doubled its employee headcount to 228 in the midst of a global pandemic and saw strong growth in users, exceeding 200,000 users worldwide, tripling the figure from January 2020.
The Inc. 5000 list itself has shown staggering growth over the years, which has made earning a spot more competitive than ever before. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500 percent, a median rate of 165 percent, and reported an aggregate revenue of $209 billion in 2019 — accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
The Inc. 5000 is one of the most prestigious rankings of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation. The list represents a comprehensive look at America's most successful private companies with proven track records. The evaluation process is detailed, and ranks applicants according to revenue growth.
"2021 has been a very exciting year at RFPIO. The whole team was thrilled when we learned that Inc. Magazine had ranked us #281 in their Inc. 5000 list, said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. "I am proud of what we've accomplished, and looking forward to even more excitement in the year to come as we continue to disrupt sales technology and advocate for improved collaboration in the modern workplace."
For the full Inc. 5000 ranking, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021. To learn more about RFPIO, please visit http://www.rfpio.com/.
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
