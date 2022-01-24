LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honoring the importance and impact of legendary black artists on popular culture, Rhino Records launches its annual Black History Month celebration with a series of vinyl reissues, first-ever digital releases, initiatives, activations, and various collaborations.
2022's release lineup highlights the influence of nineties trailblazers En Vogue and Brandy as well as seventies hitmakers Slave Ft Steve Arrington and Ashford & Simpson. In addition to new releases, Rhino will be featuring new remixes of beloved tracks like Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness", and playlists that demonstrate the depth and cultural impact of the Black artists in Warner Music Group's expansive catalog. Other key artists who will be celebrated through the month include The Notorious B.I.G., who would have celebrated his 50th Birthday in 2022, to inimitable Anita Baker, Nipsey Hussle, and more.
Among many highlights, En Vogue commemorate the three-decade anniversary of their legendary triple-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-nominated sophomore album, Funky Divas, with the Digital Deluxe Edition, Funky Divas (Expanded Edition) [2022 Remaster] on February 25. Other digital titles also include Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness (Crazy Couzinz Remix)" on February 11 and War's "Spill The Wine (Jesse Perez Remix)" on February 25.
Meanwhile, the celebration heats up on February 4 with a special new vinyl release of Curtis Mayfield's The Very Best of Curtis Mayfield on sky blue vinyl, and continues with the arrival of Brandy's The Best Of Brandy on vinyl for the first time ever and available in a fruit punch color and Ashford & Simpson's So So Satisfied on spring green vinyl a week later on February 11. The month concludes with Slave/Steve Arrington's Stellar Fungk: The Best of Slave Featuring Steve Arrington on ruby red vinyl on February 25.
Check out the confirmed release schedule for Black History Month below.
Rhino will also make an exclusive, limited edition tote celebrating black history month designed by Leimert Park Threads available as a gift with purchase to Black-owned record stores throughout the month. The number of Black-owned music retailers has shrunk in the past few decades from hundreds to a handful, and the label is focused on helping to reverse the trend.
This cross-generation celebration of Black musical excellence reaffirms the social, political, creative, and cultural impact of these artists. These timeless records and songs endure as essential.
Stay tuned for more soon. Limited Edition Colored Vinyl Titles:
February 4 Curtis Mayfield - The Very Best of Curtis Mayfield (2LP sky blue vinyl) February 11 Brandy - The Best of Brandy (2LP fruit punch vinyl) Ashford & Simpson - So So Satisfied (140g spring green vinyl) February 25 Slave/Steve Arrington - Stellar Fungk: The Best of Slave Featuring Steve Arrington Available Digitally For The First Time:
En Vogue - Funky Divas 30th Anniversary (Deluxe Digital) Otis Redding – Try a Little Tenderness (Crazy Couzinz Remix)
War – Spill the Wine (Jesse Perez Remix)
