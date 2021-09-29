Tickets on sale October 8, 2021 at www.ricardoarjona.com
BLANCO Y NEGRO AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS OCTOBER 8th
MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated tour of 2022 has an on-sale date. This October 8th, tickets will go on sale for the tour of an artist that has left an undeniable mark on the world of Latin American music.
More than a million and a half music lovers experienced his previous CIRCO SOLEDAD tour live and more than 3 million fans witnessed HECHO A LA ANTIGUA, the most watched streaming concert in the history of Iberic-American music.
His new album, "BLANCO Y NEGRO", emerges as the artist's most daring proposal: bringing to life two of the best albums of his career recorded at the emblematic Abbey Road studios in London.
"Although the term legendary is often overused in our business, it is definitely appropriate when describing Ricardo Arjona. From his iconic lyrics, to his distinctive voice, this true Renaissance man has transcended the borders of his native Guatemala to become a universal music icon," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live, the global entertainment and media company that is producing Arjona's 2022 tour. "We are beyond proud to be spotlighting his talents in the Blanco y Negro tour next year across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada."
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
"BLACK AND WHITE" TOUR 2022
Tickets on sale October 8 at ricardoarjona.com
AMEX PRE-SALE
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4 (10AM LOCAL TIME)
PRE-SALE OF TICKETS "MUNDO ARJONA"
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6 (10AM LOCAL TIME)
The tour, presented by Loud And Live, will take RICARDO ARJONA
to 25 cities in North America in 2022
Thursday, March 24
ALBUQUERQUE, NM | Kiva Auditorium (Ticketmaster)
Saturday, March 26
PHOENIX, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Arena (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, March 27
TUCSON, AZ | Tucson Music Hall (Ticketmaster)
Thursday, March 31
MIDLAND, TX | La Hacienda Event Center (Etix)
Friday, April 1
EL PASO, TX | Don Haskins Center (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, April 3
LAREDO, TX | Sames Auto Arena (Ticketmaster)
Friday, April 8
DALLAS, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (AXS)
Saturday, April 9
HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center (AXS)
Sunday, April 10
MCALLEN/EDINBURG, TX | Bert Ogden Arena (AXS)
Thursday, April 14
SALT LAKE CITY, UT | Maverik Center (AXS)
Wednesday, April 20
SEATTLE, WA | WaMu Theater (Ticketmaster)
Friday, April 22
SAN JOSE, CA | SAP Center at San Jose (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, April 24
SACRAMENTO, CA | Golden 1 Center (Ticketmaster)
Friday, April 29
FRESNO, CA | Save Mart Center (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, May 1
LOS ANGELES, CA | STAPLES Center (AXS)
Friday, May 6
ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center (Ticketmaster)
Saturday, May 7
ATLANTA, GA | Gas South Arena AXS)
Sunday, May 8
CHARLOTTE, NC | Bojangles Coliseum (Ticketmaster)
Thursday, May 12
WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena (Ticketmaster)
Saturday, May 14
BOSTON, MA | Agganis Arena (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, May 22
NEW YORK, NY | Prudential Center (Ticketmaster)
Thursday, May 26
CHICAGO, IL | Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)
Sunday, May 29
TORONTO, CAN | Coca-Cola Coliseum (Ticketmaster)
Friday, June 3
MIAMI, FL | FTX Arena (Ticketmaster)
Saturday, June 11
SAN JUAN, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico (Ticketera)
