MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated tour of 2022 has an on-sale date. This October 8th, tickets will go on sale for the tour of an artist that has left an undeniable mark on the world of Latin American music.

RICARDO ARJONA - TOUR USA 2022 "BLANCO Y NEGRO" TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2021

More than a million and a half music lovers experienced his previous CIRCO SOLEDAD tour live and more than 3 million fans witnessed HECHO A LA ANTIGUA, the most watched streaming concert in the history of Iberic-American music.

His new album, "BLANCO Y NEGRO", emerges as the artist's most daring proposal: bringing to life two of the best albums of his career recorded at the emblematic Abbey Road studios in London.

"Although the term legendary is often overused in our business, it is definitely appropriate when describing Ricardo Arjona. From his iconic lyrics, to his distinctive voice, this true Renaissance man has transcended the borders of his native Guatemala to become a universal music icon," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live, the global entertainment and media company that is producing Arjona's 2022 tour. "We are beyond proud to be spotlighting his talents in the Blanco y Negro tour next year across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada."

About Loud And Live: 

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

"BLACK AND WHITE" TOUR 2022

Tickets on sale October 8 at ricardoarjona.com

AMEX PRE-SALE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4 (10AM LOCAL TIME)

PRE-SALE OF TICKETS "MUNDO ARJONA"

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6 (10AM LOCAL TIME)

The tour, presented by Loud And Live, will take RICARDO ARJONA

to 25 cities in North America in 2022

Thursday, March 24

ALBUQUERQUE, NM | Kiva Auditorium (Ticketmaster)

Saturday, March 26

PHOENIX, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Arena (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, March 27

TUCSON, AZ | Tucson Music Hall (Ticketmaster)

Thursday, March 31

MIDLAND, TX | La Hacienda Event Center (Etix)

Friday, April 1

EL PASO, TX | Don Haskins Center (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, April 3

LAREDO, TX | Sames Auto Arena (Ticketmaster)

Friday, April 8

DALLAS, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (AXS)

Saturday, April 9

HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center (AXS)

Sunday, April 10

MCALLEN/EDINBURG, TX | Bert Ogden Arena (AXS)

Thursday, April 14

SALT LAKE CITY, UT | Maverik Center (AXS)

Wednesday, April 20

SEATTLE, WA | WaMu Theater (Ticketmaster)

Friday, April 22

SAN JOSE, CA | SAP Center at San Jose (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, April 24

SACRAMENTO, CA | Golden 1 Center (Ticketmaster)

Friday, April 29

FRESNO, CA | Save Mart Center (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, May 1

LOS ANGELES, CA | STAPLES Center (AXS)

Friday, May 6

ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center (Ticketmaster)

Saturday, May 7

ATLANTA, GA | Gas South Arena AXS)

Sunday, May 8

CHARLOTTE, NC | Bojangles Coliseum (Ticketmaster)

Thursday, May 12

WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena (Ticketmaster)

Saturday, May 14

BOSTON, MA | Agganis Arena (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, May 22

NEW YORK, NY | Prudential Center (Ticketmaster)

Thursday, May 26

CHICAGO, IL | Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)

Sunday, May 29

TORONTO, CAN | Coca-Cola Coliseum (Ticketmaster)

Friday, June 3

MIAMI, FL | FTX Arena (Ticketmaster)

Saturday, June 11

SAN JUAN, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico (Ticketera)

