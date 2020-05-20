GREENVILLE, S.C., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Take On Sports, a sports podcast, which explores the impact of sports in daily life with sports personalities sharing personal stories through in-depth conversations, today announced that Episode 135 will commemorate the milestone of its 3-year anniversary on May 19, 2020. The episode features ESPN'S Maria Taylor as she shares how she wants to bring Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' to broadcasting and why she wants to leave a legacy.
Launched in May 2017, Richmond Weaver's 'Rich Take On Sports' podcast highlights those who have been impacted, built and inspired by the role of sports in their lives.
"Sports shapes us, it heals us, it empowers us, it connects us and for so many people, including me, it's been a major part of our own personal story - so I wanted to create a platform to share those stories." Says Weaver, "You never know when someone's personal story might be an inspiration for hope for somebody else."
Weaver has been involved with sports for most of his life. While at Clemson University, he worked with the men's basketball team as a student manager and spent 3 years as a Division I assistant men's basketball coach before segueing into medical device sales. Sports have remained a constant in his life, ultimately leading him to start the podcast.
"Sports has given me family, direction, and structure when I didn't have structure and it's given me hope." Said Dabo Swinney, Clemson Football Head Coach, who appeared on the podcast. "It's opened doors for me that would've never been opened and just given me the tools I've needed to be successful in life. It's great that a podcast like 'Rich Take On Sports' focuses on sharing why sports means so much to so many of us."
Previous guests also include Dawn Staley, David Pollack, Dan Orlovsky, Kelsey Plum, and Grady Jarrett.
The podcast can be found via all major podcasting platforms and also viewed on the Rich Take On Sports YouTube channel.
"While I don't think that sports is the only thing, it was the primary thing for me that helped me reach for my best in whatever I was doing and 'Rich Take On Sports' podcast focuses on the uniqueness of sports through personal stories like mine." adds former guest Jay Bilas, ESPN College Basketball Analyst.
Rich Take On Sports looks to continue exploring the importance of sports in society. Whether a way to escape the stress of daily life or providing communities with a form of shared story, sports are exciting, challenging, and ultimately offer hope - never more needed than now.
