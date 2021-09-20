RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlights:
● Season opening features Valentina Peleggi conducting Dvorak's stirring New World Symphony
● Focus on Virginia talent with Sterling Elliott's artist residency and work by Adolphus Hailstork
● 50th Anniversary Celebration of Richmond Symphony Chorus with choral favorites
● Pops & LolliPops include holiday favorites, local talents and newly created programs
● Chamber concerts across the region from Randolph-Macon College to Perkinson Center for the Arts with Hardywood Brewery in the middle!
Throughout history, music has the universal power to bring people together and uplift the spirits in uncertain times. The Richmond Symphony's 2021-22 season promises to connect the Richmond community with a bold and broad range of programming that includes orchestral greats, contemporary masterpieces and a dynamic range of chamber concerts. The season also offers livestreamed Masterworks performances so audiences can watch from the comfort of their own homes.
"We are delighted to welcome new and renewing patrons to a full schedule of in-person concerts for our 2021-2022 season," said Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Richmond Symphony (https://www.richmondsymphony.com/). "The season celebrates hope and resilience through deepening the Symphony's connections to the greater Richmond community. We will be presenting incredible local talent alongside international artists, performing a diverse array of composers in our home at the Carpenter Theatre and all over the region. There's something special to engage and inspire audiences of all ages in our Masterworks, Pops, Lollipops and Metro series concerts. On behalf of the Richmond Symphony and Music Director, Valentina Peleggi, we look forward to an exciting new chapter in the Symphony's great legacy."
Tickets are free for under 18s and start at just $10 for most concerts. The Richmond Symphony School of Music will be working closely with schools and communities in the region with a hybrid model of online and in person programs.
MASTERWORKS
The eight program Masterworks series, performed at the Dominion Energy Center's Carpenter Theatre, will engage audiences with a symphonic repertoire featuring the best of new, historically excluded and traditional classical music artists. Below are highlights of the 2021-22 Masterworks season:
● The Richmond Symphony's Opening Weekend will take place on Sept. 25-26, 2021, with Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 9, From the New World, more popularly known as the New World Symphony, an homage to his deep appreciation for uniquely American music and themes. This program will be complemented by Florence Price's romantic Piano Concerto in One Movement and Virginian composer Adolphus Hailstork's Fanfare on Amazing Grace.
● The Symphony will present the eagerly awaited world premier of Roxanna Panufnik's Alma's Songs, commissioned for Music Director Valentina Peleggi.
● The Symphony will perform a thrilling rendition of Rachmaninoff's uplifting Piano Concerto No. 2 on Feb. 26-27, 2022, along with the Symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich.
● Patrons will be taken on a lively trip to the Scottish Highlands on March 19-20, 2022, with Bruch's Scottish Fantasy and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 Scottish.
● The Symphony will honor the 50st anniversary and contributions of the Richmond Symphony Chorus on April 9-10, 2022, through the performance of Haydn's beloved choral work, The Creation.
● The Season Finale concludes with a flourish on May 21-22, 2022, with Valerie Coleman's Umoja, Joel Thompson's An Act of Resistance and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 Choral, the composer's final complete symphony. First performed in 1824, the Ninth is one of the first known examples of a choral symphony. Richmond Symphony Chorus will join the Richmond Symphony for the season finale.
● Masterworks will showcase the virtuosity of exciting guest and featured artists including pianist Louis Schwizgebel (Sept. 25-26, 2021), Virginian cellist Sterling Elliott (Oct. 23-24, 2021), violinist Stefan Jackiw (Jan. 29-30, 2022), pianist George Li (Feb. 26-27, 2022), and Symphony Concertmaster and violinist Daisuke Yamamoto (March 19-20, 2022).
SYMPHONY POPS
The Symphony Pops series features guest artists performing joyful favorites in pop, jazz, classical, Broadway repertoire and more, alongside the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center's Carpenter Center. Below are highlights of the 2021-22 Symphony Pops season:
● Family favorites Let It Snow! and A Baroque Holiday are back again to celebrate the start of the holiday season starting on Thanksgiving weekend.
● Jazz & Swing - A Classic Tribute will feature vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare as the legendary Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald in a magical night of jazz on Feb. 5, 2022.
● Warner Bros. presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Altria Theater. This concert will bring the world's classic Looney Tunes cartoons projected on the big screen while the Richmond Symphony performs beloved favorites such as "What's Opera, Doc?" and "The Rabbit of Seville" and more!
● International soloist and VCU Professor of Trumpet and Jazz, Rex Richardson salutes the smooth, seductive sound of Duke Ellington and jazz standards by Billy Strayhorn, along with the debut of a new work composed by Trey Pollard of Richmond's Spacebomb Records on April 23, 2022.
● In a galaxy far, far away known as Richmond, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will play on the big screen of the Altria Theater on May 15, 2022. See it again with John Williams' memorable music performed by the Richmond Symphony.
METRO
The three-program Metro series is made up of chamber orchestra favorites featuring Richmond Symphony musicians as soloists in the more intimate settings of Randolph-Macon College and the new Perkinson Center for the Arts. Soloists this season will be Mary Boodell (flute) and Thomas Schneider (bassoon). The music highlights are CPE Bach, Schumann, Mozart, Anna Clyne and an exciting chamber arrangement of Mahler's poetic 4th symphony.
Atlantic Union Bank LOLLIPOPS
This three-program series explores our dynamic world through sound. The series highlight is a new concert Dreams of Freedom which celebrates the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King. The concert features a poetry competition open to all greater Richmond young people under the age of 18 and music gems to intrigue and uplift from a century of Black composers. The series is bookended by Halloween with a festive, costume crazy "Spooktacular" and closes with "Peter and the Wolf" the classic piece that explores the world of the orchestra and animals.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Subscription packages are on-sale for the Richmond Symphony's Masterworks, Symphony Pops, Lollipops and Metro series concerts. Subscribers enjoy a variety of benefits, including priority seating, priority booking for Beethoven's Ninth in May, 20% off single ticket prices, flexible ticket exchanges, pre-sale opportunities for special events and concerts, and much more.
To renew a subscription or to become a new subscriber, please call 804-788-1212 or visit richmondsymphony.com.
SPONSORS
The Richmond Symphony gratefully acknowledges the support of the following season sponsors: The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, Altria and Atlantic Union Bank. The Richmond Symphony is partially funded by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts; CultureWorks & the Arts and Cultural Funding Consortium -- supported by the City of Richmond and the Counties of Hanover and Henrico.
*A full chronological calendar is below. The season concert guide can be requested from Geneva Knight at patronservices@richmondsymphony.com
*For interviews with Richmond Symphony Executive Director Lacey Huszcza, contact SaraHuntPR@gmail.com
*High-res photos available of guest artists and composers.
*Please note there is a vaccine and mask policy in place at the Dominion Energy Center - see website for details. https://www.richmondsymphony.com/ticketing/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-preparedness/
Media Contact: Sara Hunt, SaraHuntPR@gmail.com, 804-994-1120
Full performance guide in date order:
Opening Masterworks Weekend - "New World"
Valentina Peleggi, conductor
Louis Schwizgebel, piano
HAILSTORK: Fanfare on Amazing Grace
PRICE: Concerto in One Movement
DVORAK: Symphony No.9 in E minor "New World"
Dates: Saturday September 25 @ 8pm & Sunday September 26 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Music at Culpeper County High School
Valentina Peleggi, Conductor
Andrew Sommer, Double Bass
MENDELSSOHN: Fair Melusina Overture
KOUSSEVITZKY: Double Bass Concerto, F sharp minor
FARRENC: Symphony No. 3 in G minor
Date: Saturday October 2 @ 7.30pm
Tickets: http://www.stagealive.org/
Venue: Culpeper County High School, Culpeper
14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701
Music at Hardywood
The Symphony returns to Hardywood for the brewery's 20th anniversary! Chamber classics, craft beer, food trucks and fun!
Dates: Thursdays October 14, November 18, February 10, March 10 @ 6.30pm
Prices: Tickets $15
Venue: Hardywood Brewery, 2408-2410 Ownby Lane
"Richmond's Finest"
Daniel Myssyk, Conductor
Commonwealth Bluegrass Band and the Richmond Symphony unite on the Sara Belle November Stage for an uplifting evening of greats.
Date(s): Saturday October 16 @ 7.30pm
Prices: Tickets $40
Venue: Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center, 804-261-2787
Masterworks - Cello Virtuosity
Chia-Hsuan Lin, conductor
Sterling Elliott, cello
DUNPHY: Overdrive
HAYDN: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major
STRAVINSKY: Pulcinella Suite
PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 1 "Classical"
Dates: Saturday October 23 @ 8pm & Sunday October 24 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Atlantic Union Bank LolliPops
Halloween Spooktacular!
The Richmond Symphony puts the "Howl" in your Halloween. Family friendly
favorites featuring movie hits: Black Panther, Pixar's Coco, and from John Williams' Superman and Harry Potter. Kids – come in costume!
Dates: Saturday October 30 @ 10am for pre-show festivities, concert starts at 11am
Prices: $10 - $20
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Masterworks - Beethoven's Fifth!
Valentina Peleggi, Conductor
Katherine Needleman, Oboe
GIPPS: Symphony No. 2
GIPPS: Concerto for Oboe
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5
Dates: Saturday November 13 @ 8pm & Sunday November 14 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Symphony Pops - Let it Snow!
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
It's Richmond's favorite holiday musical tradition – now on Thanksgiving Weekend! Celebrate the season with family and friends with your Richmond Symphony at the Carpenter Theatre. Carols, classics, and sparkling holiday favorites – even a visit from Santa!
Date: Saturday November 27 @ 8pm
Prices: From $10
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
A Baroque Holiday
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
Dominic Rotella, Horn
Evan Williams, Trombone
Be there for the greatest moments from Handel's "Messiah" with the Richmond Symphony Chorus. Plus, other Baroque classics to brighten your holiday musical celebration.
Date: Saturday December 4 @ 7.30pm
Prices: From $20
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Richmond Ballet & Richmond Symphony join forces for
The Nutcracker
Date: December 11-23
Prices: Call 804-344-0906 x224 for tickets.
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
January METRO
Emanuele Andrizzi, Conductor
Mary Boodell, Flute
BACH: Flute Concerto in D minor
SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 3
Date: Friday January 21 @ 7:30pm
Prices: Tickets $22
Venue: Perkinson Center for the Arts
Date: Sunday January 23 @ 3:00pm
Prices: Tickets $22
Venue: Randolph-Macon College
Atlantic Union Bank LolliPops
Dreams of Freedom
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
An introduction to the dream and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—created especially for young listeners. With music by more than a century of Black composers including Florence Price, William Grant Still, Undine Smith Moore, Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, and Adolphus Hailstork. Music of freedom, of triumph, of inspiration. This concert features the recent winner of the Sphinx Competition Junior Division, dazzling 12-year-old violinist Amaryn Olmeda.
Dates: Saturday Jan 15 @ 10am for pre-show festivities, concert starts at 11am
Prices: $10 - $20
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Masterworks - Violin Virtuosity
Valentina Peleggi, Conductor
Stefan Jackiw, Violin
PANUFNIK: Alma's Songs Without Words (World Premiere)
KORNGOLD: Concerto for Violin, op. 35 in D Major
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1, op. 68 in C minor
Dates: Saturday January 29 @ 8pm & Sunday January 30 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Symphony Pops - Jazz & Swing a Classic Tribute
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
Frank Sinatra. He gave song its swing. Ella Fitzgerald. She gave jazz its greatest voice. A tribute to Frank and Ella, featuring the magnificent voices of Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins.
Date: Saturday February 5 @ 8pm
Prices: From $10
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Symphony Pops - Bugs Bunny
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
Be vewry, vewry quiet, because your favorite Looney Tunes are coming
to the Altria Theater. Experience the classic Warner Bros. cartoons projected on the big screen with live music by the Richmond Symphony. "What's Opera, Doc?", "The Rabbit of Seville," and other beloved favorites.
Date: Sunday February 13 @ 3pm
Prices: From $10
Venue: Altria Theater
Richmond Ballet & Richmond Symphony join forces for
ROMEO & JULIET
Dates: February 18-20
Prices: Call 804-344-0906 x224 for tickets.
Venue: Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theatre
Masterworks - Ravishing Rachmaninoff
Valentina Peleggi, conductor
George Li, piano
RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18 in C minor
SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5, op. 47 in D minor
Dates: Saturday February 26 @ 8pm & Sunday February 27 @ 3pm
Prices: $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Masterworks - From Scotland's Highlands
Valentina Peleggi, conductor
Daisuke Yamamoto, violin
MAXWELL DAVIES: An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise, op.120a
BRUCH: Scottish Fantasy, op. 46
MENDELSSOHN: Symphony No. 3, op. 56 in A minor
Dates: Saturday March 19 @ 8pm & Sunday March 20 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
March METRO
Valentina Peleggi, Conductor
MAHLER: Symphony No. 4 (arranged for chamber orchestra by Klaus Simon)
Date: Friday March 25 @ 7:30pm
Prices: Tickets TBA
Venue: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Date: Saturday March 26 @ 7:30pm
Prices: Tickets TBA
Venue: St Christopher's School
Dates: Sunday March 27 @ 3PM
Prices: From $22
Venue: Randolph-Macon College
Virginia Opera & Richmond Symphony join forces for
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Dates: Friday April 1 @ 8pm & Sunday April 3 @ 2:30pm
Prices: Call 866-673-7282 for tickets.
Venue: Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theatre
Masterworks - Haydn's "Creation" Erin Freeman, Conductor
HAYDN: The Creation
Dates: Saturday April 9 @ 8pm & Sunday April 10 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Symphony Pops - Rex Richardson
Richmond's own Rex Richardson salutes the smooth, seductive sound of Duke Ellington and those Billy Strayhorn standards: "Satin Doll," "Take the 'A' Train," and more. The concert includes a new work composed by Trey Pollard of Richmond's Spacebomb Records.
Date: Saturday April 23 @ 8pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
April/May METRO
Mozart and More
Nicholas Hersh, Conductor
Thomas Schneider, Bassoon
HAYDN: Symphony No. 60 in C Major (IL DISTRATTO)
MOZART: Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat Major
CLYNE: Sound and Fury
GINASTERA: Variaciones Concertantes
Date: Friday April 29 @ 7:30pm
Prices: Tickets $22
Venue: Perkinson Center for the Arts
Date: Saturday April 30 @ 7:30pm
Prices: Tickets TBA
Venue: Lancaster Middle School, Kilmarnock
Date: Sunday May 1 @ 3:00pm
Prices: Tickets $22
Venue: Randolph-Macon College
Atlantic Union Bank LolliPops
Peter and the Wolf
Music that enchants and delights any generation. "Peter and Wolf" is an unforgettable introduction to the orchestra that children (and adults!) adore.
Date: Saturday May 7 @ 10am for pre-show festivities, concert starts at 11am
Prices: $10 - $20
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Symphony Pops - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Chia-Hsuan Lin, Conductor
It burst on the screen in 1980 – the sequel to "Star Wars," and the second of the original trilogy. See it again with John Williams' stirring music performed live by the Richmond Symphony as this cinema classic unspools at the Altria Theater.
Date: Sunday May 15 @ 3pm
Prices: From $10
Venue: Altria Theater
Season Finale - Masterworks - Beethoven's Ninth!
Valentina Peleggi, conductor
April Martin, soprano
Stephanie Foley, mezzo-soprano
Rodrick Dixon, tenor
Damien Geter, bass-baritone
COLEMAN: Umoja
THOMPSON: An Act of Resistance
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9, op. 125 in D Minor
Dates: Saturday May 21 @ 8pm & Sunday May 22 @ 3pm
Prices: Tickets $10 - $82
Venue: Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre
Media Contact
Sara Hunt, Sara Hunt PR, +1 (804) 994-1120, SaraHuntPR@gmail.com
