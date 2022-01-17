SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software, Inc., a global leader in Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture, announced today that Ricoh Europe has signed an agreement to integrate ancoraDocs into its Business Process Outsourcing services and SaaS Digital Mailroom solution. Ricoh can now rapidly deploy these solutions across its extensive European customer base.
Digital Mailroom is part of a suite of Business Process Management value propositions that further position Ricoh as a digital services provider of choice. Offering Digital Mailroom to our customers, in conjunction with DocuWare's capability further enables Ricoh to support our customers in their journeys to automate.
"ancoraDocs will be a key component of Ricoh Europe's Digital Mailroom solution capabilities," said Edward Gower-Isaac Vice President & General Manager Business Process & Application Services of Ricoh Europe. "Leveraging ancora Software's advanced Cloud and on-premises data capture and machine learning technology will enable our customers to further maximize the value of their mission-critical content."
"ancora Software is pleased to partner with Ricoh Europe," said ancora Software CEO Noel Flynn. "The combination of ancoraDocs and Ricoh Europe's extensive experience in strategic document processing services offers end-users exceptional value."
Today's announcement builds on ancora Software's growth among Mailroom / Business Process Outsourcing organizations. ancora Software counts among its users the largest AP and invoice processing service bureaus in the United States. Ricoh Canada's Document Processing Services also uses ancoraDocs.
"ancoraDocs delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and scalability for the most demanding data capture applications," commented Nick Bova, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ancora Software. "No other capture solution provides BPOs as strong a foundation for growth and success."
ancoraDocs is available either on premises or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora Software on Microsoft Azure. The platform also can be deployed as a hybrid solution, using zero footprint browser-based clients. ancoraDocs' patented machine learning algorithms eliminate the need for document capture templates or a long, complicated setup. ancoraDocs can be deployed in hours or days, not the weeks or months required for traditional document capture solutions. This helps BPOs onboard new clients faster. Additionally, ancoraDocs learns based on user interaction with the software, enabling BPOs to achieve better results and faster return on investment.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. Its flagship product, ancoraDocs, simplifies document capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more information about ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
About Ricoh
Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.
With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).
For further information, please visit http://www.ricoh-europe.com
Media Contact
Nick Bova, ancora Software, Inc., 844-626-2672, nbova@ancorasoftware.com
SOURCE ancora Software, Inc.