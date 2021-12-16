CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ringing in the New Year can be one of the biggest festivities of the year – if you know where to party. Spend your New Year's Eve in Chattanooga where you can party on a riverboat cruise, hang out with a 90s tribute band, or take a special dinner train excursion. Here are a few of the hottest parties around town for both adults and families.
PARTIES FOR ADULTS ONLY
Southern Belle Riverboat's New Year's on the River Cruise | Dec. 31, 9 pm-1 am: Ring in the New Year while enjoying a three-hour river cruise complete with great food, live entertainment, a champagne toast, and a long night of dancing.
New Year's Eve Party @ The Read House | Dec. 31, 9 pm-1 am: The Read House Hotel's New Year's Eve package will ensure you are entertained with tickets to their Cabaret Party, dancing, plenty of food and drink, and overnight accommodations to sleep it off!
New Year's Eve with Mr. Showtime @ The Comedy Catch | Dec. 31, Shows at 7:30 pm & 10 pm: Laugh your way into 2022 with Mr. Showtime David Scott, featured on HBO and Comedy Central. 10 pm show includes party favors, champagne toast, and post-show dancing.
Aloha 2022 NYE Party @ The Dwell Hotel |Dec. 31, 8 pm - Closing: Say Aloha to 2022! The Dwell Hotel's Tiki Bar, Night Pearl, is taking over the entire hotel to create a Hawaiian oasis of fun music, refreshing drinks, and delicious food to ring in the new year.
Neon Moon's Neon New Year @ the Signal | Dec. 31, Doors open at 7:30 pm, Show at 9 pm: Ring in 2022 at the biggest, boot scootin'est party ever! US101 presents Neon Moon: The Ultimate 90s Country Tribute Band to bring you a honky tonkin' good time.
NYE @ Moxy Hotel | Dec. 31, 5:30 pm - 12 am: This fiery New Year's Eve party will feature live entertainment, a food truck, a FIREBALL drop, and a killer dance party with guests having two ticket options to enjoy the festivities.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY PARTIES
Southern Belle Riverboat Early Bird NYE Dinner Cruise | Dec. 31, 4 pm-6 pm: During this two-hour cruise on the scenic Tennessee River, early bird partiers will enjoy a delicious meal, live entertainment, dancing, and pilothouse tours.
Cheers to the New Year @ the Creative Discovery Museum | Dec. 31, 6 pm-8 pm: Say cheers to 2022 at the only New Year's party in town designed specifically for children where families will celebrate with science fun, crafts, a dance party, and an epic balloon drop.
New Year's Dinner Train aboard the Tennessee Valley Railroad | Dec. 31, 7 pm-9 pm: Take the New Year's Eve Special Dinner Train excursion right into 2022 and enjoy four-course dining onboard a vintage dining car while leisurely traveling through portions of urban East Chattanooga before returning to Grand Junction Station.
Ice on the Landing @ the Chattanooga Choo Choo Gardens | Dec. 31, 11 am-11 pm
Enjoy outdoor ice skating under the sky of the beautiful gardens at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. Fun for all ages!
See the full list of where to party on New Year's Eve in Chattanooga. Be sure to tag your party photos on social media with #NYECHATT for a chance to be featured by @VisitChatt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
