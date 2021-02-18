NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rise Up Creatives announced the official launch of a new website to help online business owners create "beautiful, engaging social media content in just five minutes a day."
Combining a simple drag-and-drop graphic design tool with hundreds of professional templates and more than 2 million stock photos, Rise Up Creatives empowers entrepreneurs to create high-quality designs for social media, web, and print. In addition, members of Rise Up Creatives are supplied each month with an exclusive collection of 31 lifestyle photo themes and 31 accompanying, customizable captions that can be modified to fit their brand and used for social media posts and stories.
"We're dedicated to helping online business owners - particularly coaches, consultants, course creators, and lightworkers - save precious time while growing their businesses," said David Trotter, founder of Rise Up Creatives. "Our goal is to help them increase engagement so they can serve more clients and customers."
Rise Up Creatives' library of graphic design templates, exclusive lifestyle photos, and customizable captions are created by some of the world's most talented professionals who are dedicated to the success of the site's members. Subscribers also have access to monthly business growth training held within the online community dedicated to supporting and encouraging entrepreneurs.
"With hundreds of beautiful template collections for every platform, need, and occasion, I'm able to plan out my content for the month in one sitting," said Phoebe Rutaquio, CEO of Hello and Co. Cinema, a wedding cinematography studio based in Manila, Philippines. "I love the full support Rise Up Creatives offers with its monthly content calendar, editable captions, and community workshops. I recommend it to all busy business owners and entrepreneurs."
Rise Up Creatives offers a seven day free trial to allow members access to all the website features and resources before making a monthly investment, and users can cancel their membership at any time. Sign up at http://www.riseupcreatives.com.
