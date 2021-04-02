MIAMI, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Musicbox Recording Group's (MBRG) executive producer and songwriter DJ G.O.D. continues to jump-start the summer with his latest single '2AM Naked' featuring Atlanta, Georgia's rising R&B singer Kie. The seductive tune tells the story of a woman who's consuming alcohol while awaiting the arrival of her significant other to partake in a night of love making: singer Kie holds back nothing with raunchy lyrics quoting, "I'll be waiting on you naked." Produced by 16-year-old UK beatmaker Conall Shaw, 2AM Naked is the second single from DJ G.O. D.'s upcoming EP "Love Is Love: The Lost Petals," trailing first single 'Like I Can' featuring Billboard charting artist Vedo, released March 23, 2021. 2AM Naked is now available on all digital platforms, released through Musicbox Recording Group independently.
"We wanted to spice up relationships with this record," says DJ G.O.D., executive producer of Musicbox Recording Group. "It's important for women to know that it is okay to be sexually aggressive towards their significant other."
Kie (23) is a female R&B singer from Las Vegas, NV most famed for her YouTube appearance with singer/songwriter Will Gittens for an acoustic performance of Pop singer DaniLeigh's hit single "Easy" featuring music's megastar Chris Brown. Kie currently resides in Atlanta, GA where she continues to push her music career forward with the release of her debut EP "On Kie," delivering singles "Baby Daddy" and "Ain't Been Home," released through Kie, Arena Music Production, and Kobalt.
Musicbox Recording Group is a world class songwriting company who collaborates with Billboard charting, Grammy award-winning/nominated musicians to assist the careers of music's newcomers.
DJ G.O.D.'s 2AM Naked featuring Kie is now available on all digital platforms.
