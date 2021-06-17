ARLINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, strategic marketing and communications partner to business-to-business companies in engineering and technology, today announced the company has expanded its offerings with the addition of a full-service graphic design department.
Headed by experienced graphic designer Lauren Maranda, Rivergate Marketing offers design services ranging from à la carte options for logos, images and branded collateral to full startup branding packages, allowing the company to further meet the needs of its digital marketing clients.
Working under Rivergate Marketing's Founder Georgia Whalen, Maranda joined the Rivergate Marketing team in March 2020 with more than ten years of graphic design and marketing experience for both B2B and B2C clients. Prior to joining Rivergate Marketing, Maranda was the lead graphic designer in the U.S. for APS Group, handling all design requests ranging from simple logo placement to full package design.
"Adding Lauren to the team has allowed Rivergate Marketing to give our small- and medium-sized industrial-sector clients the polished look of a large company," said Georgia Whalen. "We have also opened up our design capabilities to businesses who do not currently work with us on a marketing retainer, allowing them to create or update materials as needed."
"As a longtime client of Rivergate Marketing, we are very happy with the company's expanded graphic design services," said Chief Knowledge Officer Diane Haig of AMT. "It is impressive that I can simply give Lauren bullet points and she creatively turns them in to selling points with her graphic design skills. We have taken advantage of Lauren's design skills to both polish our existing marketing materials as well as create new pieces and we are very happy with the results. I like working with Lauren because she collaborates well, flushing out our basic ideas into finished pieces in which she has actively incorporated our feedback and requests for changes throughout the design process."
Founded by Georgia Whalen in 2009, Rivergate Marketing provides a wide variety of content and email marketing, public relations, customer interviews, social media and graphic design services to clients to strategically position and build their brand, create demand, generate leads and cultivate relationships. As a partner to its clients, Rivergate Marketing works to lift any marketing burden, allowing clients to concentrate on other responsibilities. Rivergate is poised to serve business-to-business clients in a variety of high-tech industries, including industrial automation and civil engineering. For more information, visit Rivergate Marketing's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
