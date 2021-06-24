CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivers Agency, an advertising and design agency and Certified Women's Business Enterprise, announced today its team has been honored with six Communicator Awards for their creative work on a diverse mix of advertising campaigns and educational videos.
The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts sanctions and judges the Communicator Awards to recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation in communications. It is one of the largest international awards programs for marketing communications, receiving nearly 5,000 entries in digital, print, and other formats each year.
"Every campaign we create is strategically crafted to achieve our clients' business goals," said Sarah Owens, Rivers Agency's executive creative director. "This year was our first time entering the Communicators competition, and to win six distinction awards is great validation that our creativity and innovation not only get results, but that the industry recognizes our work as best in class."
Rivers' awards span a broad range of categories, highlighting the breadth of the full-service agency's capabilities. In the campaign category, Rivers' work received an award of distinction for the following:
Experience Downtown Chapel Hill: Promotional for Integrated Campaign
You Can Help Me #wearamask: Social Responsibility for Integrated Campaign
Hampton Farms Every Day is Opening Day: Business-to-Consumer for Integrated Campaign
First Bank Bank@Home: Business-to-Consumer for Integrated Campaign
These integrated campaigns included the development and production of televised public service announcements, websites, social media content, and advertisements for print, digital, outdoor, and in-store media.
In the Individual – Education for Online Video category, the Calibration Safety Video for AgLogic Chemical received a distinction award. The Rivers team shot the footage, conducted the interviews, produced the motion graphics and edited the eight-minute tutorial video.
A second Rivers' video also was recognized in the General Commercials category. The Hampton Farms ACC Broadcast spot is a high-energy, animated commercial created to run specifically during televised ACC basketball games.
"We're so fortunate to have amazing clients who trust us to steward and grow their brands," said Lauren Rivers, founder and CEO of Rivers Agency. "Thanks to their partnership, our team is able to flex its creative muscle and create emotive work that gets noticed and drives business results."
About Rivers Agency
Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.
We're proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards, W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.
To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
###
For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency:
publicrelations@riversagency.com
919-932-9985
Media Contact
Lauren Rivers, Rivers Agency, +1 919-969-8339, lauren@riversagency.com
SOURCE Rivers Agency