ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverside Insights®, a leading developer of research-based assessments and analytics insights, announced the launch of the Riverside Training Academy (RTA), an online learning academy dedicated to preparing educators for key student assessments including CogAT, Iowa Assessments, IowaFlex and easyCBM. Educators are now more pressed for time than ever before, challenged with learning many new tools and platforms to adapt to new learning needs, and working long hours to continue to combat long-standing inequities in education. Riverside Insights has revamped its offerings to provide a simplified training experience that meets educators when and how they choose to learn.
Riverside Technology Academy provides both asynchronous and live learning opportunities through pre-recorded training videos, live webinar sessions, and office hours with in-house assessment experts that support educators' unique learning needs and accommodate their schedules. Focus areas include test setup and configuration, test administration, and interpreting and applying the results in their curriculum and instruction. Expert office hours provide educators with the opportunity to discuss issues specific to their school.
"After a school year marked by disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, testing this fall takes on renewed importance and will be critical to understanding where students are on their learning journeys; we want to help educators by providing them with the resources they need at this critical juncture," said Chief Digital Officer, Anand Iyer, PhD. "With Riverside Training Academy, we are ensuring that the testing experience -- from preparation to administration to the analysis and application of the results -- is as seamless as possible for educators. We are committed to eliminating common logistical hurdles such as training, time and availability, and are proud to offer this set of resources to our customers in the education community."
Riverside Training Academy is a critical step in the company's overall program to support schools through digital enablement for online assessments, aiming to have schools setup and ready to test in less than a few weeks. As Riverside continues to innovate to support schools in their transition to enable more hybrid and digital learning environments, offerings like RTA gives educators time to focus on their mission: helping students unlock their potential.
