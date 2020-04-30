HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivit TV, the only streaming platform that allows audiences from around the world to "Choose the TV That Gets Made™" said today that the company will pause its ground-breaking service due to the worldwide impact caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and will return with additional new original shows and additional features in the Fall.
"After the successful March 24th launch of our three (3) original drama pilots which feature the original teen drama series Coyote Hills, the Spanish language drama La Leona, and the melodrama Fabric of Lies," said CEO Wade Bradley, "we decided that due to the difficult current climate faced by audiences
, we are focusing our efforts to resume our launch in the fall when we will have even more original pilots that audiences can choose to get made into a series."
In addition to Rivit TV's current original pilots, the fall launch will feature all-new pilots from a variety of genres including a reality, celebrity lifestyle focused series, among others. Also, it will enhance its pledging options allowing fans to pledge the single show they love most and when it funds, on top of that series, they can select another funded series for free. And as always, all pilots will be available for free on www.RivitTV.com.
About Rivit TV
Rivit TV established its streaming platform to allow passionate audiences to "Choose the TV That Gets Made™." It brings audiences and creators together to produce great, commercial-free, original episodic television that is available on RivitTV.com and will be coming to all major OTT platforms in 2020. Not a subscription service, at Rivit TV, fans only pay for the shows that they love and want to see made.
Rivit TV was co-founded by CEO Wade Bradley and Adam Shaw and introduced its patent pending technology platform on March 24, 2020. The launch successfully distributed content globally garnering massive attention for its new, original shows. Rivit TV is the first audience powered streaming platform allowing voices globally and all walks of life to speak directly to their audiences. For more information, please visit www.RivitTV.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Yannina Diaz
Director, Publicity
238849@email4pr.com