CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., May 1, 2020 ROAR Digital, LLC – the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – announced today that they have entered an exclusive primary skin agreement with Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino. The agreement allows ROAR Digital to offer online sports wagering throughout the state of Colorado under the BetMGM brand.
"We look forward to offering Colorado sports fans the excitement and ease of betting with BetMGM and working alongside Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino to provide top class betting experiences in the state of Colorado," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of ROAR Digital. "With a limited sports schedule currently, it's the perfect time for new customers to learn how to use our feature-rich sports wagering product, ahead of the return of U.S. sports."
Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino selected ROAR Digital to enter into an exclusive agreement to offer the ultimate in sports wagering in the state of Colorado. Larry Hill, CEO of Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino, said, "We are excited to announce this exclusive partnership with ROAR Digital to bring world class sports wagering to Colorado."
Available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop, BetMGM uses an exclusive betting engine that allows sports fans to place bets quickly, safely and with ease. In addition to Colorado, BetMGM is currently available in Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia and along with sports betting also offers an extensive range of online poker and casino games, where permitted.
About ROAR Digital
ROAR Digital LLC is a US sports betting and online gaming joint venture, created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new regulated sports betting market developing in the US. Utilizing GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, ROAR Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and Partypoker. The venture has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.
About Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino
Located in the heart of historic Cripple Creek, the Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino is one of three Triple Crown Casinos, which includes the Brass Ass Casino and McGill's Hotel and Casino. Locally owned and operated since opening in 1992, the properties offer classic Victorian charm and unmatched guest service. The enterprise features a wide range of choices, from 900 of the newest and state-the-art slot and video games to the city's only live poker room as well as blackjack, roulette and craps. Additionally, the properties provide four highly-rated dining outlets, offering casual to high-end dining experiences. Accommodations include 60 well-appointed hotel rooms including several spacious and luxurious suites.
ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.
About GVC Holdings
GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com
Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.
