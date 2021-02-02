HARRISON, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Cannon is an educator, Podcaster, Radio host and CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert life mission is to help people with their finances and starting his Instagram page will allow him to increase his audience. Robert Cannon is the CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions. Robert Cannon, AIFA® has more than three decades of experience working with affluent investors, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the United States. He is the creator of the Maverick Investment System®. Maverick Investment System places a key focus on creating lifetime income plans for retirement, and in doing so, his system guides his clients through a very distinctive wealth management and investment process that is specifically designed for financially successful individuals, couples, and families.

