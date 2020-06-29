LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Studios announced today that they will domestically distribute The War With Grandpa on September 18, 2020 in partnership with financier Brookdale Studios. The film was directed by Tim Hill (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) and produced by Marro Media Company. Grandpa is based on the hugely popular children's fiction novel of the same name by Robert Kimmel Smith.
The War With Grandpa follows Peter (Oakes Fegley) and his Grandpa Jack (Robert De Niro). The two used to be very close but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But Grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.
"The War With Grandpa is a labor of love because the book was read and pitched to me by my then eight year old son, Tre. This film is a true family affair," said Rosa Peart, Producer and Co-Founder of Marro Media Company. "We wanted to make a film where everyone of all ages can watch and enjoy. We are very excited, to introduce the next generation of kids to a once in a generation actor…Mr. De Niro."
Marro Media Company financed the production The War With Grandpa. Ingenious and Joe Gelchion of Tri-G provided additional financing and serve as the picture's executive producers.
The War With Grandpa was written by Matt Ember and Tom Astle (Home, Epic, Get Smart) and features the original song "Point of War" by cast member Laura Marano (Disney's Austin & Ally).
"Brookdale is thrilled that our inaugural release is The War with Grandpa," said Marvin Peart, CEO of Brookdale Studios. "With laughs from start to finish and a remarkable cast led by Robert De Niro, this film is the ultimate family film that we can't wait for audiences everywhere to see."
"As theaters are coming back online, we are very excited to release a film that the whole family can attend," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "In fact, what drew us in most to the project is the universal family themes. The film chronicles the always tumultuous, but loving family dynamics—themes that will resonate with everyone."
The deal for Marro and Brookdale Studios was handled by Schuyler Moore of Greenberg Glusker. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.
ABOUT 101 STUDIOS:
101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. The studio empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the film side, past releases include Alfonso Gomez-Rejon's The Current War: Director's Cut, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon as well as the Sundance Audience award winner Burden featuring Forest Whitaker and Garrett Hedlund. Upcoming releases include the Russo Brothers acclaimed film City of a Million Soldiers and the French sensation La Belle Epoque. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's hit series for Paramount Network Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner as well as Sheridan's upcoming series Mayor of Kingstown. Additionally, 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future.
ABOUT MARRO MEDIA COMPANY:
Marro Media Company is a company dedicated to developing, producing and financing film, tv and music projects.
ABOUT BROOKDALE:
Brookdale Studios, LLC is a P&A, Film/TV financing company developing, acquiring and producing family, horror, comedy, urban, animation and thriller titles.