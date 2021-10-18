THE VILLAGES, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert W. Parsons has completed his new book "Dairy of a Sailor".
Remember those wonder years of the mid 1950s, the years of growing up that you were to be seen and not heard. Don't ask questions you were constantly told. The stories told were for adult conversation only thus you steal a listen. You had some pieces of the puzzle but not the whole picture. And when you asked your parents about the past, the most common response from dad was go pedal your papers. In other words, get lost.
Published by Page Publishing, Robert W. Parsons's profound tale shows the astounding lives of his parents. Your parents die. You now have access to their personal belongings and memories which include hidden documents that were off limits to us kids in hidden boxes and lock cedar chests.
Your dad's war-time cedar chest is now unlocked, his life revealed. That old cedar chest becomes a treasure trove of information and war time souvenirs. The man you called dad had been a mystery until now. And so was your mother with her soap opera past. No wonder they didn't talk and share who they were, how tragic, how wonderful, how confusing.
