THE VILLAGES, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert W. Parsons has completed his new book "Resurrection – The Return of the Watchers" again, a page turning narrative about identical twins Matlin and Michael DeMarco, and the continuing drama that occurs throughout one's life including more unexpected and unbelievable happenings that only the twins and now the offspring of one brother finds for the average person, incredible.
As one reviewer said, "Let's talk about why I love this book. First, I love the emphasis on family, and I loved each relationship. The characters represent the few which is homosexual. I admire Parsons for he bravely included one of the most enduring ethical issues across Christian traditions, sexual diversity. And no one is doing it like Parsons. He wants to open the minds of those who have prejudiced views against the minority of people who choose to be gay."
Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Robert W. Parsons's profound tale shows the astounding diversity of the cast of characters and features gripping scenes as cliffhangers leave you wondering of what is about to come next.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Resurrection – The Return of the Watchers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Barnes and Noble and now Goodreads.
"Twin Memoirs: Volumes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6" along with "Flight of the Revelation" (Matlin's dream on mortality) and "Revolution" (Michael's dream on immortality) can also be found along with this final release. Is it really the final installment of the DeMarco brothers?
"Resurrection – The Return of the Watchers" the final book in the "Twin Memoirs" series, is now available. This final book will complete the "Twin Memoirs" series at this time. Find out who will be resurrected? Another cliffhanger? Graphic novels in the future?
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at
866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing