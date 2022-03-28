CANYON CITY, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robin Roberts, an assistant director of two college tutorial centers and a lead technical writer for a NASA subsidiary, has completed his new book "Sorenson's Gift": a stirring tale that follows Ryan as he and Cimmy travel across dimensions to find his lost sister who fell into an enchanted trunk. Thrown into the chaos of America in a time where there's an impending war, will Ryan be able to get back safe to the present with his sister in hand?
Roberts shares, "The storyman came to the park every day to spin wondrous tales of the past, amazing fantasies that held the children in thrall. At least that was what Ryan thought they were—until his little sister, Stevie, disappeared into a mysterious trunk in the old man's attic. So begins an enchanting and sometimes-harrowing journey for Ryan and Cimmy as they go back in time to retrieve his sister and find themselves embroiled in the politics of an America they never knew existed. Racing against impending war, they find themselves battling king and clergy in a desperate attempt to rescue Stevie and return to their own world. But before they can find Stevie, they must find each other… and themselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Robin Roberts' exciting adventure weaves a story of love and family within a nation that could crumble at any time. Readers from all walks of life are invited to take part in Ryan's journey as he sees firsthand how the world was in the past.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Sorenson's Gift" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing