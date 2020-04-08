SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller, the app that eliminates spam calls, has reported a 10 percent decrease in robocalls during the month of March.
RoboKiller found that common spam calls like tech support were down last month as scammers shifted their strategy to capitalize on Covid-19 fears. While scammers efforts may continue to be more targeted and COVID-19 specific it seems the global quarantine orders are impacting their ability to place calls.
Carrier calls are rising as many professionals are now required to work from home. According to Verizon, 800 million calls were placed each weekday as of March 24, which is double the amount of calls as its previous highest volume day, Mothers' Day. While carrier calls have increased, RoboKiller predicts the decline in spam calls will continue throughout April and possibly into the month of May as authorities continue to encourage social distancing.
RoboKiller uses machine learning, audio fingerprinting, user feedback, and other innovative technologies to provide an advanced algorithm that allows the app to stop these calls from reaching customers' phones. RoboKiller is available in the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.robokiller.com.
