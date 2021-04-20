CHICAGO, Apr. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Wind-up Knight 2, officially licensed by Robot Invader, is now available in the iiRcade Store.
The sequel to the original Wind-up Knight, which had more than 10 million downloads worldwide, Wind-up Knight 2 is a 3D platformer that features a bigger world, new mechanics, breathtaking graphics and even more insidious levels.
Players will find themselves double jumping over spike traps and diving sword-first into a crazed Hippogriff while fighting through checkpoints, bouncy pads, ice blocks, warps, rolling boulders, and a whole slew of new mechanics in Wind-up Knight 2.
"The original Wind-up Knight was a very popular game that was played by millions and we're excited to bring this fun 3D platformer to the iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It has incredible graphics with a beautiful 3D world that makes for an amazing modern arcade gaming experience. Wind-up Knight 2 brings all new challenges to gamers on the iiRcade."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium versions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About Robot Invader
Robot Invader is a game development studio based in Silicon Valley, responsible for hits like Wind-up Knight, Rise of the Blobs, and Dead Secret. We warped our brains watching '50s monster movies in glorious black and white. Now we're making video games for phones, consoles, and VR headsets. http://robotinvader.com
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade