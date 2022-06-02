Including a Powerful Performance Bundle with Cloudflare Enterprise, Relay and Object Cache Pro.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocket.net, one of the world's most innovative managed WordPress hosting platforms, today announced the launch of an all-new Enterprise WordPress Hosting product, tailored for high-volume WooCommerce, LMS, and dynamic sites.
"Since day one, we've been on a mission to accelerate and protect WordPress websites of all sizes." said Ben Gabler, CEO at Rocket.net. "Today, we're taking a huge step forward with our new Enterprise tier, which is already powering some of the largest WooCommerce sites on the web."
In 2020, Rocket.net was first to market with a unique edge-first approach to Managed WordPress Hosting. Rocket.net leverages Cloudflare Enterprise, ultimately solving the need for scaling static content while keeping complexity and costs low.
By leveraging Cloudflare Enterprise with Argo Smart Routing and NVMe storage on servers, Rocket.net already improves WooCommerce and dynamic performance by over 30% at a large scale, serving over 4 billion pages per month.
Today, Rocket.net is launching the new Enterprise WordPress Hosting to push performance boundaries even further for WooCommerce and dynamic sites. Powered by dedicated resources scaling up to 128 cores in a private cloud, Rocket.net is able to guarantee resources without the fear of noisy neighbors in public clouds.
Beyond the hardware, Rocket has partnered with Relay and Object Cache Pro to provide the ultimate server caching and processing layer for dynamic WordPress sites. By layering these technologies into the stack, customers can handle millions of requests per second without ever having to look at a config file.
"Relay Cache combined with Object Cache Pro is unlike anything I've seen in my twenty years of hosting experience." said Gabler, "We've been working very closely with the Relay and Object Cache Pro teams and the performance we've been able to achieve has been nothing short of amazing."
"When we saw Rocket.net emerge, we knew we just had to work together." said Till Krüss, Founder of Object Cache Pro and Relay. "Rocket.net has done an amazing job at innovating and pushing the boundaries of WordPress Hosting and we're excited to have Relay and Object Cache Pro be a part of their stack."
Rocket.net Enterprise plans come with the following features, allowing high-volume sites to focus on revenue and not uptime:
- Cloudflare Enterprise: Full page caching, Argo Smart Routing, and Enterprise Security for much needed PCI compliance.
- Dedicated Resources: Each and every plan comes with dedicated resources just for your site.
- High Performance Storage: All Enterprise hardware comes with modern NVMe storage with a RAID-1 configuration.
- Relay: Every site is powered by Relay, the next-generation caching layer for PHP.
- Object Cache Pro: An enterprise class Redis object cache backend for WordPress that talks directly to Relay.
- Real-time Backups: Fully managed real-time backups ensuring your data is always protected and available.
- VIP Support: Every Enterprise Tier includes an optional private Slack channel and top priority in Live Chat and Helpdesk.
"At Rocket.net we're always thinking about the customer and how we can improve their day to day interactions with WordPress." said Gabler. "As we continue to grow, we have some amazing things in store to enhance performance even further with the edge."
Rocket's Enterprise Managed WordPress Hosting is available today and is priced based on resources, starting at just $649 a month. See full pricing details on Rocket.net.
About Rocket.net
Rocket.net, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a Managed WordPress Hosting provider designed for websites of all sizes. Since its launch in early 2020, Rocket.net provides an all-in-one solution built on top of Cloudflare Enterprise, providing each WordPress website with an enterprise-level experience, including prioritized traffic routing and caching in every Cloudflare location. This service, traditionally hard to configure and out of reach for website owners and agencies alike, requires zero configuration or advanced knowledge, making it possible for website owners to focus on what really matters most: content.
About Object Cache Pro
Object Cache Pro is a truly reliable, highly-optimized and easy-to-debug object cache for WordPress, built from the ground up for raw performance. Its underlying architecture makes it future-proof as well as easy to extend and customize.
For more information on Object Cache Pro, see https://objectcache.pro
About Relay
Relay is a next-generation caching layer for PHP that drastically speeds up Redis caching operations by up to two orders of magnitude. Think APCu and PhpRedis having a child — but with magic powers.
For more information on Relay, see https://relaycache.com
Media Contact
Jeff Trumble, Rocket.net, 1 8773740764, jeff.trumble@rocket.net
SOURCE Rocket.net