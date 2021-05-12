WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocket.net, the complete Managed WordPress Hosting Platform, announced today that it has accepted an invitation to be part of HostPapa's exclusive accelerator program. As part of the program, Rocket.net has also secured $1.1 million in financing from the Canadian-based cloud services provider. These funds will assist in accelerating the implementation of Rocket.net's strategic plan. In addition to the capital, Rocket.net will take advantage of HostPapa's extended support services, which includes access to customer support, marketing, and product development resources.
"We're beyond excited to be working with Jamie and his talented team at HostPapa, as we continue to accelerate, protect, and deploy WordPress at the edge of the Cloud," said Ben Gabler, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket.net. "Since launching Rocket.net, we've focused on driving value to the WordPress community with our edge-first approach. With HostPapa's help, we're now able to really scale support, development, and marketing, to help drive our core mission of providing the ultimate managed WordPress hosting experience for our customers."
"We launched our accelerator program with companies like Rocket.net specifically in mind," said Jamie Opalchuk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HostPapa. "Not only do Ben and Aaron bring extensive industry knowledge and experience, but they are passionate about making a difference in the WordPress community. The managed WordPress platform they've created is already steps ahead of the competition, and over the next year the others will be chasing them. We are thrilled to be a part of it."
Launched in June 2020, Rocket.net's Managed WordPress Hosting platform has seen impressive growth due to their unique, all-in-one approach. Every WordPress install on its platform routes through Cloudflare's enterprise offering, providing customers with a huge advantage when it comes to speed and security for their WordPress sites. Feedback from customers and industry experts notes that Rocket.net continues to provide the fastest WordPress experience available, with Time to First Byte (TTFB) averaging 70ms around the world. Rocket.net end user and agency customers also benefit from enhanced WordPress security that's typically only available to Fortune 1000 customers, at no additional cost.
Rocket.net was founded on providing the ultimate WordPress experience for its customers. This includes:
- Providing superior page load acceleration and delivery
- Offering the ability to auto-scale content globally for performance peaks and spikes
- Enhanced security features to provide the ultimate protection from threats
- Proactive monitoring and alerts to potential events
- Flexible payment and contract options to avoid vendor lock-in
HostPapa will provide support as Rocket.net continues to build and grow their platform, while also making the Managed WordPress Hosting product line available to its own customers. "Rocket.net has already proven itself successful in such a short time while being bootstrapped," said Jamie Opalchuk. "With our funding and strategic partnership, I expect them to grow faster than ever."
About Rocket.net
Rocket.net, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a Managed WordPress Hosting provider designed for websites of all sizes. Since its launch in early 2020, Rocket.net provides an all-in-one solution built on top of Cloudflare, providing each WordPress website with an enterprise-level experience, including prioritized traffic routing and caching in every Cloudflare location. This service, traditionally hard to configure and out of reach for website owners and agencies alike, requires zero configuration or advanced knowledge, making it possible for website owners to focus on what really matters most: content.
About HostPapa, Inc.
HostPapa (http://www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses around the world. Since its founding in 2006, HostPapa has been committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24/7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.
