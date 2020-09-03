Rockford_Fosgate_Color_Optix_M2_Series_Subwoofers.jpg

Rockford Fosgate Color Optix M2 Series Subwoofers

 By Rockford Corporation

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is happy to announce that they are now shipping the new 12-inch M2 Color Optix™ subwoofers. They are available in infinite baffle or small sealed options and provide outstanding output no matter the space. With class-leading output, total lighting control and grille customization, these subs ensure an on-water experience second to none.

Customers may choose variety of cosmetic configurations including black, white, black with stainless insert, or white with stainless insert then customize them by connecting an optional Color Optix™ Controller and RF Connect App that adds the ability to select their own light color and patterns.

These subwoofers are part of the Element Ready™ line-up that Rockford Fosgate introduced last November. They feature the IP67 certified rating as well as Deutsch™ and Amphenol™ connectors for true plug and play integration and Rockford's VERSA switch for series or parallel wiring at the flip of switch.

For more information on the complete line of Color Optix™ products please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

New M2 Series Subwoofers:

  • M2D2-12S/ M2D2-12SB  10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer
  • M2D4-12S / M2D4-12SB 10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Sealed Enclosure Marine Subwoofer

 

  • M2D2-12I / M2D2-12IB   10" DVC 2Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer
  • M2D4-12I / M2D4-12IB   10" DVC 4Ω Color Optix Infinite Baffle Marine Subwoofer

About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

